Report: Red Sox acquire Ian Kinsler from Angels

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Red Sox have acquired second baseman Ian Kinsler (and $1.8 million) from the Angels. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Angels will receive minor league pitchers Williams Jerez and Ty Buttrey from the Red Sox.

Kinsler, 36, is in the final year of his contract with the Angels, his $10 million club option was picked up last offseason before the Tigers traded him. This season, the veteran has hit .239/.304/.406 with 13 home runs and 32 RBI in 391 plate appearances.

The 75-33 Red Sox have been without Dustin Pedroia all season and have been getting by at second base with Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt. Neither player has been particularly effective. Nunez has a .658 OPS and Holt has a .724 OPS.

Jerez, 26, was selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2011 draft. He was the club’s No. 23 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. This season, with Triple-A Pawtucket, Jerez posted a 3.68 ERA with a 67/24 K/BB raito in 51 1/3 innings of relief.

Buttrey, 25, was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2012 draft and was ranked No. 19 in Boston’s system. With Pawtucket this year, Buttrey compiled a 2.25 ERA with a 64/14 K/BB ratio in 44 innings as a reliever.

Follow @Baer_Bill