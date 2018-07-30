Report: Nationals letting other teams know Bryce Harper is available via trade

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Nationals have been letting other teams know that outfielder Bryce Harper is available via trade. The third-place Nationals had a 9-16 June and are 10-14 in July, certainly the impetus behind the club’s willingness to potentially part with their star player. Of course, letting teams know Harper is available is a lot different than actually committing to trading him.
Harper, 25, is a free agent after the season. He has had a productive year, but it isn’t quite up to the lofty standards the baseball universe has set for him. He’s hitting .220/.369/.473 with 25 home runs and 62 RBI in 450 plate appearances. Harper got off to a good start to the season, but has a low — for him — .777 OPS in his last 41 games, hitting only six home runs.
Earlier today, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported that the Indians checked in on Harper’s availability. The likeliest outcome is still Harper staying in D.C., but with the club below .500 and Harper poised to test free agency, the Nationals may prefer to get some value before it’s too late.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Red Sox have acquired second baseman Ian Kinsler (and $1.8 million) from the Angels. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Angels will receive minor league pitchers Williams Jerez and Ty Buttrey from the Red Sox.
Kinsler, 36, is in the final year of his contract with the Angels, his $10 million club option was picked up last offseason before the Tigers traded him. This season, the veteran has hit .239/.304/.406 with 13 home runs and 32 RBI in 391 plate appearances.
The 75-33 Red Sox have been without Dustin Pedroia all season and have been getting by at second base with Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt. Neither player has been particularly effective. Nunez has a .658 OPS and Holt has a .724 OPS.
Jerez, 26, was selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2011 draft. He was the club’s No. 23 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. This season, with Triple-A Pawtucket, Jerez posted a 3.68 ERA with a 67/24 K/BB raito in 51 1/3 innings of relief.
Buttrey, 25, was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2012 draft and was ranked No. 19 in Boston’s system. With Pawtucket this year, Buttrey compiled a 2.25 ERA with a 64/14 K/BB ratio in 44 innings as a reliever.