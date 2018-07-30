Blue Jays Osuna Baseball
AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Astros, Blue Jays swap Ken Giles, Roberto Osuna

By Bill BaerJul 30, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
Update (5:53 PM ET): The trade is official. The “more” the Jays are getting along with Giles is David Paulino and Hector Perez.

Paulino, 24, has a 6.25 ERA in 36 major league innings between 2016-17. The right-hander was suspended 80 games last summer after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing drug. Paulino has pitched only 27 total innings in the minor leagues this year due to a shoulder injury. Paulino was the Astros’ No. 3 prospect last year but fell to No. 23 this year, according to MLB Pipeline.

Perez, 22, is the Astros’ No. 10 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. This year, between High-A Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi, Perez posted a 3.73 ERA with a 101/48 K/BB ratio in 89 1/3 innings across 13 starts and eight relief appearances.

*

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Astros have acquired reliever Roberto Osuna in exchange for reliever Ken Giles and more.

Osuna, 23, is in the midst of serving a 75-game suspension for a domestic violence incident in May. At the time of his suspension, Osuna had saved nine games with a 2.93 ERA and a 13/1 K/BB ratio in 15 1/3 innings. He is currently on a rehab assignment and will be eligible to return from his suspension on August 5.

Giles, 27, has struggled to a 4.99 ERA despite a 31/3 K/BB ratio in 30 2/3 innings this year. His struggles have resulted in him, on at least one occasion, punching himself in the face. Giles has been at Triple-A Fresno since July 11.

Osuna is owed the remainder of his $5.3 million salary for this season and has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining. Giles also has two more years of arbitration eligibility left and is earning $4.6 million this season.

Report: Mariners acquire Adam Warren from Yankees

Elsa/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 30, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Emily Waldon report that the Mariners have acquired reliever Adam Warren from the Yankees.

Warren, 30, has been excellent out of the Yankees’ bullpen this year, posting a 2.70 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 12 walks in 30 innings of work. The Yankees’ bullpen has been excellent, so Warren is expendable. Without knowing what the Yankees’ return is, it is possible that this trade could help facilitate another trade that allows the Yankees to upgrade elsewhere.

Warren is owed the remainder of his $3.315 million salary and is eligible for free agency after the season. The Mariners traded for Zach Duke earlier, so the two will add some veteranosity to the bullpen.