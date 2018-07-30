Astros, Blue Jays swap Ken Giles, Roberto Osuna

Update (5:53 PM ET): The trade is official. The “more” the Jays are getting along with Giles is David Paulino and Hector Perez.

Paulino, 24, has a 6.25 ERA in 36 major league innings between 2016-17. The right-hander was suspended 80 games last summer after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing drug. Paulino has pitched only 27 total innings in the minor leagues this year due to a shoulder injury. Paulino was the Astros’ No. 3 prospect last year but fell to No. 23 this year, according to MLB Pipeline.

Perez, 22, is the Astros’ No. 10 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. This year, between High-A Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi, Perez posted a 3.73 ERA with a 101/48 K/BB ratio in 89 1/3 innings across 13 starts and eight relief appearances.

*

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Astros have acquired reliever Roberto Osuna in exchange for reliever Ken Giles and more.

Osuna, 23, is in the midst of serving a 75-game suspension for a domestic violence incident in May. At the time of his suspension, Osuna had saved nine games with a 2.93 ERA and a 13/1 K/BB ratio in 15 1/3 innings. He is currently on a rehab assignment and will be eligible to return from his suspension on August 5.

Giles, 27, has struggled to a 4.99 ERA despite a 31/3 K/BB ratio in 30 2/3 innings this year. His struggles have resulted in him, on at least one occasion, punching himself in the face. Giles has been at Triple-A Fresno since July 11.

Osuna is owed the remainder of his $5.3 million salary for this season and has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining. Giles also has two more years of arbitration eligibility left and is earning $4.6 million this season.

