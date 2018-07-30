Johnny Cueto is heading back to the disabled list

Giants general manager Bobby Evans said that starter Johnny Cueto is likely headed back to the disabled list.
Cueto pitched on Saturday against the Brewers, allowing four runs over four innings and said afterward that he still felt pain in his elbow. He was scheduled to meet with doctors yesterday, who will assess what is up with his elbow. An elbow, it should be noted, that was already ailing, causing him to miss a couple of months during the first half of the season. Can’t be good.
Cueto is 3-2 in nine starts on the year.
Last week we learned that the Nationals were considering becoming sellers at the trade deadline but that they would wait until today to decide what to do, hoping that the weekend series with the Marlins would give them some clarity.
Today the Nationals, having split the series and gained little ground in the standings, can point to nothing in the weekend’s results which give them that sought-after clarity. So whadda they gonna do?
Wait:
I won’t say indecisiveness has never paid off, but I will say that when it does pay off it’s because of dumb luck, not because it was a smart plan to be indecisive. Good luck to you on that score, Washington.
Against that backdrop, today Jeff Passan reports that the Washington clubhouse “is a mess” with many blaming rookie manager Dave Martinez. Somewhere, Dusty Baker is enjoying a mid-afternoon glass of wine and, by god, I hope it tastes good.