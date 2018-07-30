Johnny Cueto is heading back to the disabled list

Giants general manager Bobby Evans said that starter Johnny Cueto is likely headed back to the disabled list.

Cueto pitched on Saturday against the Brewers, allowing four runs over four innings and said afterward that he still felt pain in his elbow. He was scheduled to meet with doctors yesterday, who will assess what is up with his elbow. An elbow, it should be noted, that was already ailing, causing him to miss a couple of months during the first half of the season. Can’t be good.

Cueto is 3-2 in nine starts on the year.

