Joe Simpson apologized to Chase Utley for comments about his batting practice attire

In the event that you do the extraordinarily sensible thing and take the weekend off of the Internet, you may have missed the hubub from Saturday night during the Fox Sports South broadcast of the Dodgers-Braves game.
The short version: Braves announcer Joe Simpson saw some Dodgers players, particularly Chase Utley, taking batting practice in t-shirts and short pants and went on a rant about their alleged lack of professionalism and how they didn’t respect the game and all of that kind of jazz. It was embarrassing to say the least. For Simpson, obviously. Just the worst in old man back-in-my-day-ism.
Yesterday, it seems, Simpson apologized:
A public rant that went out to thousands upon thousands of viewers followed by a private apology to an audience of one is not exactly an exercise in balance, but I suppose we’ll take what we can get in this age of non-apologies.
Last week we learned that the Nationals were considering becoming sellers at the trade deadline but that they would wait until today to decide what to do, hoping that the weekend series with the Marlins would give them some clarity.
Today the Nationals, having split the series and gained little ground in the standings, can point to nothing in the weekend’s results which give them that sought-after clarity. So whadda they gonna do?
Wait:
I won’t say indecisiveness has never paid off, but I will say that when it does pay off it’s because of dumb luck, not because it was a smart plan to be indecisive. Good luck to you on that score, Washington.
Against that backdrop, today Jeff Passan reports that the Washington clubhouse “is a mess” with many blaming rookie manager Dave Martinez. Somewhere, Dusty Baker is enjoying a mid-afternoon glass of wine and, by god, I hope it tastes good.