Joe Simpson apologized to Chase Utley for comments about his batting practice attire

In the event that you do the extraordinarily sensible thing and take the weekend off of the Internet, you may have missed the hubub from Saturday night during the Fox Sports South broadcast of the Dodgers-Braves game.

The short version: Braves announcer Joe Simpson saw some Dodgers players, particularly Chase Utley, taking batting practice in t-shirts and short pants and went on a rant about their alleged lack of professionalism and how they didn’t respect the game and all of that kind of jazz. It was embarrassing to say the least. For Simpson, obviously. Just the worst in old man back-in-my-day-ism.

Yesterday, it seems, Simpson apologized:

A Braves official said Joe Simpson expressed remorse as he spoke to Chase Utley regarding comments made during last night’s broadcast about the Dodgers’ BP attire. While the Braves do not support Simpson’s comments, the club believes the matter is over. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) July 29, 2018

A public rant that went out to thousands upon thousands of viewers followed by a private apology to an audience of one is not exactly an exercise in balance, but I suppose we’ll take what we can get in this age of non-apologies.

