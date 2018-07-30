Carlos Martinez exits start with strained right shoulder

Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez exited Monday night’s start against the Rockies in the fifth inning due to a strained right shoulder, the club announced. Martinez will certainly be evaluated further and the Cardinals should pass along an update later tonight or tomorrow.

Martinez allowed two singles and struck out two batters before departing in the fifth. Daniel Poncedeleon took over, walking Ian Desmond before serving up a grand slam to Nolan Arenado. Two of those runs were charged to Martinez.

Martinez, 26, was activated from the disabled list on Monday after taking a week and a half off with an oblique injury. Martinez dealt with a lat injury in May and early June as well. Across 18 starts, the right-hander owns a 3.41 ERA with a 98/49 K/BB ratio in 100 1/3 innings.

