Braves acquire Adam Duvall from Reds for Lucas Sims, Matt Wisler, and Preston Tucker

The Reds announced late Monday night that the club sent outfielder Adam Duvall to the Braves in exchange for pitchers Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler and outfielder Preston Tucker. None of the three players the Reds received were on the Braves’ 25-man roster.

Duvall, 29, hasn’t been very productive this season, batting a meager .205/.386/.399 with 15 home runs and 61 RBI. He is good for the occasional homer even if he strikes out a lot and doesn’t get on base. Duvall could platoon with Ender Inciarte, pushing Ronald Acuna into center field when an opposing lefty starter is on the mound.

Sims, 24, was once a highly-touted pitching prospect, but he has struggled in 68 major league innings, owning a 5.96 ERA with a 54/31 K/BB ratio. He has spent most of his season with Triple-A Gwinnett, putting up a much better 2.84 ERA with an 83/34 K/BB ratio in 73 innings.

Wisler, 25, was also once a well-regarded pitching prospect. Across 324 2/3 innings in the majors, he owns a 5.27 ERA with 230 strikeouts and 107 walks. He and Sims will provide rotation depth for the Reds, who figure to trade Matt Harvey by tomorrow’s 4 PM ET non-waiver trade deadline.

Tucker, 28, hit .256/.307/.444 with four homers and 22 RBI in 127 plate appearances for the Braves this season. The Braves sent him down to Triple-A in late June, where he’s compiled a light .691 OPS in 21 games.

Follow @Baer_Bill