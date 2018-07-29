White Sox acquire Caleb Frare from Yankees

The White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Caleb Frare from the Yankees, the team announced Sunday. The Yankees will receive $1.5 million in international signing bonus pool money in the deal. Frare will be assigned to Triple-A Charlotte.
Frare, 25, was selected by the Yankees in the 11th round of the 2012 draft. He split his 2018 season between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a cumulative (and outstanding) 0.81 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 11.7 SO/9 across 44 2/3 innings.
The deal comes on the heels of another swap that added to the Yankees’ international signing bonus pool reserve; on Saturday night, they swapped right-hander Giovanny Gallegos and left-hander Chasen Shreve for Cardinals’ first baseman Luke Voit and $1 million in international bonus pool money. MLB.com’s Matt Kelly reports that the Yankees intend to put that money towards the acquisition of international prospects Osiel Rodriguez and Carlos Verdecia.
Update (3:56 PM ET): Newcomb got Joc Pederson and Yasmani Grandal to ground out, then struck out Yasiel Puig to escape the eighth with the no-hitter intact. He’s now at eight strikeouts with 118 pitches on the ledger. Three outs to go.
*
Braves starter Sean Newcomb has tossed seven no-hit innings against the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. The lefty has walked one and struck out seven on 100 pitches.
The Braves’ offense has provided Newcomb four runs of support. Nick Markakis and Kurt Suzuki each hit RBI doubles in the bottom of the first inning and Markakis followed up with a two-run homer in the third.
Newcomb, 25, entered Sunday’s action brandishing a 9-5 record with a 3.41 ERA and a 102/56 K/BB ratio in 111 innings across 20 starts.
If Newcomb is able to keep the Dodgers hitless over the next two innings, he will become the first Brave to toss a no-no since Kent Mercker on April 8, 1994 against… the Dodgers. The Dodgers haven’t been no-hit since the Cubs’ Jake Arrieta accomplished the feat on August 30, 2015. While there have been a lot of close calls when it comes to no-hitters this season, we’ve “only” seen three: from Sean Manaea and James Paxton, and a combined no-hitter from the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia, and Adam Liberatore.
We will keep you updated as Newcomb tries to keep the Dodgers at bay over the final two frames.