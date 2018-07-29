Report: Adam Jones likely staying with Orioles

Fancred’s Jon Heyman reports that the Orioles and Phillies were apparently discussing a trade involving outfielder Adam Jones. However, Jones, who has no-trade protection, seems to want to stay with the Orioles for the duration of his contract which expires after the season.
Jones, 32, is batting .281/.307/.431 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI in 424 plate appearances this season. All three of the Phillies’ outfielders — Rhys Hoskins, Nick Williams, and Odubel Herrera — are currently out-producing Jones. However, the Phillies likely valued Jones more for the experience and leadership qualities he would bring to a young, upstart roster.
The 32-74 Orioles have already traded Manny Machado, Zach Britton, and Brad Brach. Jones was thought to be the next to go, but he sounds content to ride things out in Baltimore. The non-waiver trade deadline is 4 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Mariners defeated the Angels 8-5 on Sunday, bumping their record to 62-43. Closer Edwin Diaz got the final three outs, working around a leadoff walk with two strikeouts for his 39th save of the season, the best mark in baseball.
Diaz’s 39 saves through 105 team games puts him on pace for 60 over the 162-game season. There has been only one 60-save season in baseball, accomplished by Francisco Rodriguez for the Angels back in 2008. There have been just 16 50-plus save seasons since the statistic was created in 1969. Since 2012, only five closers have racked up 50-plus saves: Jeurys Familia (51, 2016), Mark Melancon (51, 2015), Craig Kimbrel (50, 2013), and Jim Johnson twice (50, 2013; 51, 2012).
All this is being said knowing full well the save statistic is garbage. If Diaz were to get to 60 saves, it would still be a fun achievement.
Diaz’s other stats are plenty impressive, too. He owns a 2.08 ERA with 87 strikeouts and 15 walks in 52 innings of work. His ratio of 5.8 strikeouts for every one walk is the 10th-best mark among qualified relievers. Only the Brewers Josh Hader (50.3%) has a higher strikeout rate than Diaz’s 44.2%.
Diaz is only 24 years old and will be under the Mariners’ control through 2022. It’s scary to think how much better he can potentially get.