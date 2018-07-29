Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. extends multi-hit game streak to 11, exits with injury

Blue Jays middle infielder Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. racked up three more hits on Sunday afternoon against the White Sox, extending his multi-hit game streak to 11. According to Baseball Reference, he is one of only seven players since 1908 to have a multi-hit streak of at least 11 games. The others:

Rogers Hornsby (13 games), 1923

Billy Herman (12 games), 1935

Tony Perez (11 games), 1973

Paul Waner (11 games), 1927

Sam Rice (11 games), 1925

Shoeless Joe Jackson (11 games), 1912

Gurriel finished 3-for-5 in Sunday afternoon’s 7-4 win over the White Sox. On his final hit, an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning, Gurriel attempted to advance to second base on a throw home. The throw was cut off by Jose Abreu, who threw to second base. Gurriel attempted to avoid the tag but twisted his leg awkwardly. He was in pain for a while before walking off the field with the help of team trainers. The Blue Jays should pass along information on Gurriel’s status later tonight or tomorrow.

Since July 11, when his streak began, Gurriel is hitting .500/.519/.740 with three home runs and seven RBI in 50 at-bats.

On the season, Gurriel is batting .322/.340/.503 with seven homers, 22 RBI, and 16 runs scored in 147 plate appearances.

