Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. extends multi-hit game streak to 11, exits with injury

By Bill BaerJul 29, 2018, 5:51 PM EDT
Blue Jays middle infielder Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. racked up three more hits on Sunday afternoon against the White Sox, extending his multi-hit game streak to 11. According to Baseball Reference, he is one of only seven players since 1908 to have a multi-hit streak of at least 11 games. The others:

  • Rogers Hornsby (13 games), 1923
  • Billy Herman (12 games), 1935
  • Tony Perez (11 games), 1973
  • Paul Waner (11 games), 1927
  • Sam Rice (11 games), 1925
  • Shoeless Joe Jackson (11 games), 1912

Gurriel finished 3-for-5 in Sunday afternoon’s 7-4 win over the White Sox. On his final hit, an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning, Gurriel attempted to advance to second base on a throw home. The throw was cut off by Jose Abreu, who threw to second base. Gurriel attempted to avoid the tag but twisted his leg awkwardly. He was in pain for a while before walking off the field with the help of team trainers. The Blue Jays should pass along information on Gurriel’s status later tonight or tomorrow.

Since July 11, when his streak began, Gurriel is hitting .500/.519/.740 with three home runs and seven RBI in 50 at-bats.

On the season, Gurriel is batting .322/.340/.503 with seven homers, 22 RBI, and 16 runs scored in 147 plate appearances.

Braves acquire reliever Brad Brach from Orioles

By Bill BaerJul 29, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
Update (5:05 PM ET): The trade is official as both teams have announced the deal.

The Orioles’ sell-off continues apace. Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that the O’s are trading reliever Brad Brach to the Braves. The O’s will receive international slot money in exchange for Brach, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Brach, 32, has pitched to a 4.85 ERA with 38 strikeouts and 19 walks in 39 innings this season. This is the worst season of Brach’s career, but he has a track record of being a very dependable reliever, so that is likely what intrigued the Braves. From 2013-17, Brach pitched 319 2/3 innings and compiled a 2.79 ERA with 336 strikeouts and 133 walks.

The Braves, who won today and sit just 1.5 games behind the first-place Phillies, bolster their bullpen with the addition of Brach. Entering Sunday, the Braves’ collective bullpen ERA of 4.25 was 19th-best in baseball. Closer Arodys Vizcaino has been on the disabled list since mid-June, so Brach could handle some save situations with his new team.

Brach is eligible for free agency after the season, so this is purely a rental for the Braves.