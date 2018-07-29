In Progress: Sean Newcomb attempting to no-hit the Dodgers

Update (3:56 PM ET): Newcomb got Joc Pederson and Yasmani Grandal to ground out, then struck out Yasiel Puig to escape the eighth with the no-hitter intact. He’s now at eight strikeouts with 118 pitches on the ledger. Three outs to go.
Braves starter Sean Newcomb has tossed seven no-hit innings against the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. The lefty has walked one and struck out seven on 100 pitches.
The Braves’ offense has provided Newcomb four runs of support. Nick Markakis and Kurt Suzuki each hit RBI doubles in the bottom of the first inning and Markakis followed up with a two-run homer in the third.
Newcomb, 25, entered Sunday’s action brandishing a 9-5 record with a 3.41 ERA and a 102/56 K/BB ratio in 111 innings across 20 starts.
If Newcomb is able to keep the Dodgers hitless over the next two innings, he will become the first Brave to toss a no-no since Kent Mercker on April 8, 1994 against… the Dodgers. The Dodgers haven’t been no-hit since the Cubs’ Jake Arrieta accomplished the feat on August 30, 2015. While there have been a lot of close calls when it comes to no-hitters this season, we’ve “only” seen three: from Sean Manaea and James Paxton, and a combined no-hitter from the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia, and Adam Liberatore.
We will keep you updated as Newcomb tries to keep the Dodgers at bay over the final two frames.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Rangers have sent several scouts to observe Braves pitching prospect Luiz Gohara. The Braves appear to have similar interest in relievers Keone Kela and Jake Diekman (and, to a lesser extent, Adrian Beltre), though a deal doesn’t appear to be in the works just yet — and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal hears that they may be more interested in swapping for a starter with several years of control, rather than a package deal for more bullpen assistance.
Gohara, 21, placed sixth among the Braves’ prospects in MLB Pipeline’s midseason rankings. The left-hander has long been lauded for his exceptional fastball and improving slider and changeup, but hasn’t looked quite himself this season after turning in a 5.44 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 across 43 innings at the Double- and Triple-A levels. During nine outings in the big leagues, Gohara allowed 13 runs, three homers and struck out 18 batters in 19 2/3 innings. There’s still plenty of potential left to offset his struggles with velocity and command, however, and The Athletic’s David O’Brien adds that a deal is likely imminent if Gohara “shows anything at all” during his start on Sunday. (He also notes that while the Rangers’ scouts traveled Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the Rangers/Yankees’ Triple-A contest, they were not there specifically to see Gohara.)
Kela, 25, is one of several bullpen arms the Rangers are shopping this month. The right-hander logged 23 saves with a solid 3.28 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 10.9 SO/9 in 35 2/3 innings this season and has drawn interest from the Dodgers, Pirates, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Indians and Giants in addition to the Braves. Five of those teams showed up to scout Kela on Saturday, per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Diekman, 31, has looked a little less dominant than his teammate this year after producing a 3.79 ERA, 5.4 BB/9 and 10.9 SO/9 through 38 innings. He’s also drawn considerable interest as teams approach the trade deadline, though, and could bolster a Braves’ bullpen that currently ranks seventh in the NL with a combined 3.61 ERA and 1.8 fWAR.