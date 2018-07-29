Braves acquire reliever Brad Brach from Orioles

Update (5:05 PM ET): The trade is official as both teams have announced the deal.

*

The Orioles’ sell-off continues apace. Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that the O’s are trading reliever Brad Brach to the Braves. The O’s will receive international slot money in exchange for Brach, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Brach, 32, has pitched to a 4.85 ERA with 38 strikeouts and 19 walks in 39 innings this season. This is the worst season of Brach’s career, but he has a track record of being a very dependable reliever, so that is likely what intrigued the Braves. From 2013-17, Brach pitched 319 2/3 innings and compiled a 2.79 ERA with 336 strikeouts and 133 walks.

The Braves, who won today and sit just 1.5 games behind the first-place Phillies, bolster their bullpen with the addition of Brach. Entering Sunday, the Braves’ collective bullpen ERA of 4.25 was 19th-best in baseball. Closer Arodys Vizcaino has been on the disabled list since mid-June, so Brach could handle some save situations with his new team.

Brach is eligible for free agency after the season, so this is purely a rental for the Braves.

Follow @Baer_Bill