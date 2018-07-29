Athletics place Chad Pinder on 10-day disabled list

The Athletics placed infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder on the 10-day disabled list with a left elbow laceration on Sunday. The move is retroactive to July 28. Pinder’s roster spot will be covered by second baseman Franklin Barreto, who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.
According to reports from Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Pinder sustained the injury in a car accident on Saturday. No passengers appear to have been seriously harmed; that Pinder was treated with three stitches on his left elbow and butterfly stitches on his arm, while his fiancée sustained a bruise. Slusser adds that Pinder was not driving the car at the time of the accident.
An exact timetable hasn’t been set for Pinder’s return to the lineup, and given that he won’t be able to swing for a while, it’s not clear how soon he’ll be able to begin a rehab assignment. Prior to the accident, the 26-year-old was in the middle of a career year with the A’s. He batted .259/.332/.453 with 10 home runs, a .785 OPS and 1.4 fWAR across 236 plate appearances in 2018.
Barreto, 22, is in line for his fifth cup of coffee in the majors this season. He has yet to return the kind of power that set him apart in Triple-A last year, however, and eked out a cumulative .214./.241/.429 line, three homers and a .670 OPS in 58 major-league plate appearances so far.
Update (3:56 PM ET): Newcomb got Joc Pederson and Yasmani Grandal to ground out, then struck out Yasiel Puig to escape the eighth with the no-hitter intact. He’s now at eight strikeouts with 118 pitches on the ledger. Three outs to go.
*
Braves starter Sean Newcomb has tossed seven no-hit innings against the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. The lefty has walked one and struck out seven on 100 pitches.
The Braves’ offense has provided Newcomb four runs of support. Nick Markakis and Kurt Suzuki each hit RBI doubles in the bottom of the first inning and Markakis followed up with a two-run homer in the third.
Newcomb, 25, entered Sunday’s action brandishing a 9-5 record with a 3.41 ERA and a 102/56 K/BB ratio in 111 innings across 20 starts.
If Newcomb is able to keep the Dodgers hitless over the next two innings, he will become the first Brave to toss a no-no since Kent Mercker on April 8, 1994 against… the Dodgers. The Dodgers haven’t been no-hit since the Cubs’ Jake Arrieta accomplished the feat on August 30, 2015. While there have been a lot of close calls when it comes to no-hitters this season, we’ve “only” seen three: from Sean Manaea and James Paxton, and a combined no-hitter from the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia, and Adam Liberatore.
We will keep you updated as Newcomb tries to keep the Dodgers at bay over the final two frames.