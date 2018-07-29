Athletics place Chad Pinder on 10-day disabled list

The Athletics placed infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder on the 10-day disabled list with a left elbow laceration on Sunday. The move is retroactive to July 28. Pinder’s roster spot will be covered by second baseman Franklin Barreto, who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

According to reports from Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Pinder sustained the injury in a car accident on Saturday. No passengers appear to have been seriously harmed; that Pinder was treated with three stitches on his left elbow and butterfly stitches on his arm, while his fiancée sustained a bruise. Slusser adds that Pinder was not driving the car at the time of the accident.

An exact timetable hasn’t been set for Pinder’s return to the lineup, and given that he won’t be able to swing for a while, it’s not clear how soon he’ll be able to begin a rehab assignment. Prior to the accident, the 26-year-old was in the middle of a career year with the A’s. He batted .259/.332/.453 with 10 home runs, a .785 OPS and 1.4 fWAR across 236 plate appearances in 2018.

Barreto, 22, is in line for his fifth cup of coffee in the majors this season. He has yet to return the kind of power that set him apart in Triple-A last year, however, and eked out a cumulative .214./.241/.429 line, three homers and a .670 OPS in 58 major-league plate appearances so far.