Matt Holliday
Report: Rockies sign Matt Holliday to minors deal

By Ashley VarelaJul 28, 2018, 7:06 PM EDT
Retirement may not be in the cards for Matt Holliday after all. Four months after signing on with MLB Network Radio as an analyst, the 38-year-old outfielder/DH is heading back to the Rockies on a minor league deal, MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reported Saturday. The team has yet to officially announce the signing, as it’s currently pending a physical, but The Athletic’s Nick Groke adds that the veteran outfielder is expected to report to Triple-A Albuquerque once the deal is official.

Holliday hasn’t appeared in the major leagues since 2017, when he slashed .231/.316/.432 with the Yankees on a one-year, $13 deal. His best days, however, came with the Rockies back in the late 2000s; over five seasons in Colorado, he batted a cumulative .319/.386/.552 with 128 home runs, a .938 OPS and 20.2 fWAR.

It’s not clear exactly how the club intends to utilize Holliday this year. He split time between first base and DH with the Yankees last season and was predominantly used as a corner outfielder during his eight-year campaign with the Cardinals. Assuming the Rockies elect to keep him out of the mix with Gerardo Parra, Charlie Blackmon, Carlos Gonzalez and Noel Cuevas once he gets called up, he might provide some pop off the bench as a pinch-hitter — especially if he can replicate the 19 home runs and .748 OPS he generated in 2017.

Padres place Luis Perdomo on 10-day disabled list

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres
By Ashley VarelaJul 28, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
The Padres placed right-hander Luis Perdomo on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain, the team announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, the team recalled lefty reliever Jose Castillo.

An exact timetable doesn’t appear to have been established for Perdomo’s return to the rotation. The right-hander last just 2 1/3 innings during Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks and issued six runs on eight hits and two walks before making his exit in the third. Following his outing, he reported feeling soreness in his right shoulder, and MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell adds that the extent of his injury is not yet known. He currently sports a 1-6 record in nine starts, with a 7.94 ERA, 4.8 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 through 39 2/3 innings this season.

Castillo, 22, is primed to take Perdomo’s spot on the roster. The lefty is fresh off of a disabled list stint of his own after suffering a right hamstring strain. He made his major league debut back in June and pitched to a 2.84 ERA, 2.8 BB/9 and 12.8 SO/9 over 13 appearances and 12 2/3 innings. A replacement for Perdomo in the Padres’ rotation has not been announced.