Report: Rockies sign Matt Holliday to minors deal

Retirement may not be in the cards for Matt Holliday after all. Four months after signing on with MLB Network Radio as an analyst, the 38-year-old outfielder/DH is heading back to the Rockies on a minor league deal, MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reported Saturday. The team has yet to officially announce the signing, as it’s currently pending a physical, but The Athletic’s Nick Groke adds that the veteran outfielder is expected to report to Triple-A Albuquerque once the deal is official.

Holliday hasn’t appeared in the major leagues since 2017, when he slashed .231/.316/.432 with the Yankees on a one-year, $13 deal. His best days, however, came with the Rockies back in the late 2000s; over five seasons in Colorado, he batted a cumulative .319/.386/.552 with 128 home runs, a .938 OPS and 20.2 fWAR.

It’s not clear exactly how the club intends to utilize Holliday this year. He split time between first base and DH with the Yankees last season and was predominantly used as a corner outfielder during his eight-year campaign with the Cardinals. Assuming the Rockies elect to keep him out of the mix with Gerardo Parra, Charlie Blackmon, Carlos Gonzalez and Noel Cuevas once he gets called up, he might provide some pop off the bench as a pinch-hitter — especially if he can replicate the 19 home runs and .748 OPS he generated in 2017.