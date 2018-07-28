Report: Indians, Phillies interested in Joey Gallo

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that multiple teams are in on Rangers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo, including the Indians and Phillies. While the aforementioned teams are considered the frontrunners in any potential deal for the slugger, it doesn’t look like any concrete offers are currently on the table — and it’s not certain that a trade will be made by Tuesday’s deadline, either.
It’s easy to see why the 24-year-old is attracting such a high level of interest: Despite a batting average of just .190, he’s racked up 25 home runs, a .764 OPS and 1.3 fWAR through his first 392 plate appearances of the season. Those numbers look all the more appealing given that he’s slated to become arbitration-eligible in 2020 and won’t enter free agency until 2023.
While the Phillies don’t appear to have a pressing need for more outfielders or corner infielders at the moment, the Indians could stand to benefit from any healthy, productive outfielder that comes their way. According to FanGraphs, they have the fourth-worst outfield production in the American League, the likely result of patching together a starting trio from Michael Brantley, Rajai Davis and Melky Cabrera while Lonnie Chisenhall, Tyler Naquin, and Bradley Zimmer deal with various injuries.
The Milwaukee Brewers acquired third baseman Mike Moustakas from the Kansas City Royals last night. In exchange the Brewers sent outfielder Brett Phillips and pitcher Jorge Lopez to the Royals.
Moustakas, 29, is hitting .249/.309/.468 with 20 homers and 62 RBI. He’ll play his customary third base while current third baseman Travis Shaw shifts to second. After last night’s game against the Giants, Shaw said he’s fine with that, as the Brewers asked him several weeks ago about the possibility of doing it if an offensive upgrade could be found. Which, OK, but Shaw has never done that, so I guess we’ll see how that works.
Phillips, 24, has had 24 plate appearances for the Brewers this year and has hit .240/.331/.411 in 299 plate appearances at Triple-A. He was once billed as a moderately high prospect, even if the luster has worn off a bit as he’s struggled to adjust to major league pitching. Lopez, once a top-100 prospect in all of baseball, has struggled considerably in the past couple of years, with cups of coffee in the bigs but too many walks in both the majors and the minors. Basically, each of these guys have some high potential payoff but have fallen in the estimates of most observers as they’ve aged.
Ultimately, though, Moustakas is a rental and you pay rental prices for such a beast. He has an option for next year, but it’s unlikely that the Brewers will exercise it. For now he joins former teammates Joakim Soria and Lorenzo Cain in an effort to help the Brewers make up the 1.5 games by which they trail the Cubs.