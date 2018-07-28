Padres place Luis Perdomo on 10-day disabled list

The Padres placed right-hander Luis Perdomo on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain, the team announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, the team recalled lefty reliever Jose Castillo.

An exact timetable doesn’t appear to have been established for Perdomo’s return to the rotation. The right-hander last just 2 1/3 innings during Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks and issued six runs on eight hits and two walks before making his exit in the third. Following his outing, he reported feeling soreness in his right shoulder, and MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell adds that the extent of his injury is not yet known. He currently sports a 1-6 record in nine starts, with a 7.94 ERA, 4.8 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 through 39 2/3 innings this season.

Castillo, 22, is primed to take Perdomo’s spot on the roster. The lefty is fresh off of a disabled list stint of his own after suffering a right hamstring strain. He made his major league debut back in June and pitched to a 2.84 ERA, 2.8 BB/9 and 12.8 SO/9 over 13 appearances and 12 2/3 innings. A replacement for Perdomo in the Padres’ rotation has not been announced.