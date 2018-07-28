Padres place Luis Perdomo on 10-day disabled list

The Padres placed right-hander Luis Perdomo on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain, the team announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, the team recalled lefty reliever Jose Castillo.
An exact timetable doesn’t appear to have been established for Perdomo’s return to the rotation. The right-hander last just 2 1/3 innings during Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks and issued six runs on eight hits and two walks before making his exit in the third. Following his outing, he reported feeling soreness in his right shoulder, and MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell adds that the extent of his injury is not yet known. He currently sports a 1-6 record in nine starts, with a 7.94 ERA, 4.8 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 through 39 2/3 innings this season.
Castillo, 22, is primed to take Perdomo’s spot on the roster. The lefty is fresh off of a disabled list stint of his own after suffering a right hamstring strain. He made his major league debut back in June and pitched to a 2.84 ERA, 2.8 BB/9 and 12.8 SO/9 over 13 appearances and 12 2/3 innings. A replacement for Perdomo in the Padres’ rotation has not been announced.
Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that multiple teams are in on Rangers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo, including the Indians and Phillies. While the aforementioned teams are considered the frontrunners in any potential deal for the slugger, it doesn’t look like any concrete offers are currently on the table — and it’s not certain that a trade will be made by Tuesday’s deadline, either.
It’s easy to see why the 24-year-old is attracting such a high level of interest: Despite a batting average of just .190, he’s racked up 25 home runs, a .764 OPS and 1.3 fWAR through his first 392 plate appearances of the season. Those numbers look all the more appealing given that he’s slated to become arbitration-eligible in 2020 and won’t enter free agency until 2023.
While the Phillies don’t appear to have a pressing need for more outfielders or corner infielders at the moment, the Indians could stand to benefit from any healthy, productive outfielder that comes their way. According to FanGraphs, they have the fourth-worst outfield production in the American League, the likely result of patching together a starting trio from Michael Brantley, Rajai Davis and Melky Cabrera while Lonnie Chisenhall, Tyler Naquin, and Bradley Zimmer deal with various injuries.