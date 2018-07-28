JaCoby Jones exits game with back tightness

Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones exited Saturday’s game with a case of left lower back tightness, per a team announcement. Jones lasted six innings during the Tigers’ 2-1 win over the Indians, but wasn’t able to make it past the sixth inning and was replaced by Victor Reyes to start the seventh. He’s considered day to day for the time being.
Prior to his departure, Jones went 1-for-1 with a walk and a two-run home run, his eighth of the season. The blast — a 360-footer over the left-field wall — single-handedly gave the Tigers the edge they needed to move past the Indians and even the series. It’s a welcome improvement on a batting line that sat around .206/.261/.357 with seven home runs and a .618 OPS entering Saturday’s contest.
Jones wasn’t the only Tigers player to draw health concerns this weekend. Southpaw Francisco Liriano was scratched from his scheduled start with an allergic reaction and sent to the hospital to undergo tests, though nothing conclusive appears to have been revealed just yet. Fellow lefty Blaine Hardy stepped in for Liriano on Saturday and tossed five innings of one-run, one-strikeout ball to secure the win.
Retirement may not be in the cards for Matt Holliday after all. Four months after signing on with MLB Network Radio as an analyst, the 38-year-old outfielder/DH is heading back to the Rockies on a minor league deal, MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reported Saturday. The team has yet to officially announce the signing, as it’s currently pending a physical, but The Athletic’s Nick Groke adds that the veteran outfielder is expected to report to Triple-A Albuquerque once the deal is official.
Holliday hasn’t appeared in the major leagues since 2017, when he slashed .231/.316/.432 with the Yankees on a one-year, $13 deal. His best days, however, came with the Rockies back in the late 2000s; over five seasons in Colorado, he batted a cumulative .319/.386/.552 with 128 home runs, a .938 OPS and 20.2 fWAR.
It’s not clear exactly how the club intends to utilize Holliday this year. He split time between first base and DH with the Yankees last season and was predominantly used as a corner outfielder during his eight-year campaign with the Cardinals. Assuming the Rockies elect to keep him out of the mix with Gerardo Parra, Charlie Blackmon, Carlos Gonzalez and Noel Cuevas once he gets called up, he might provide some pop off the bench as a pinch-hitter — especially if he can replicate the 19 home runs and .748 OPS he generated in 2017.