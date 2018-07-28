JaCoby Jones exits game with back tightness

Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones exited Saturday’s game with a case of left lower back tightness, per a team announcement. Jones lasted six innings during the Tigers’ 2-1 win over the Indians, but wasn’t able to make it past the sixth inning and was replaced by Victor Reyes to start the seventh. He’s considered day to day for the time being.

Prior to his departure, Jones went 1-for-1 with a walk and a two-run home run, his eighth of the season. The blast — a 360-footer over the left-field wall — single-handedly gave the Tigers the edge they needed to move past the Indians and even the series. It’s a welcome improvement on a batting line that sat around .206/.261/.357 with seven home runs and a .618 OPS entering Saturday’s contest.

Jones wasn’t the only Tigers player to draw health concerns this weekend. Southpaw Francisco Liriano was scratched from his scheduled start with an allergic reaction and sent to the hospital to undergo tests, though nothing conclusive appears to have been revealed just yet. Fellow lefty Blaine Hardy stepped in for Liriano on Saturday and tossed five innings of one-run, one-strikeout ball to secure the win.