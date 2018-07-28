Getty Images

Brewers acquire Mike Moustakas from the Royals

By Craig CalcaterraJul 28, 2018, 8:43 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired third baseman Mike Moustakas from the Kansas City Royals last night. In exchange the Brewers sent outfielder Brett Phillips and pitcher Jorge Lopez to the Royals.

Moustakas, 29, is hitting .249/.309/.468 with 20 homers and 62 RBI. He’ll play his customary third base while current third baseman Travis Shaw shifts to second. After last night’s game against the Giants, Shaw said he’s fine with that, as the Brewers asked him several weeks ago about the possibility of doing it if an offensive upgrade could be found. Which, OK, but Shaw has never done that, so I guess we’ll see how that works.

Phillips, 24, has had 24 plate appearances for the Brewers this year and has hit .240/.331/.411 in 299 plate appearances at Triple-A. He was once billed as a moderately high prospect, even if the luster has worn off a bit as he’s struggled to adjust to major league pitching. Lopez, once a top-100 prospect in all of baseball, has struggled considerably in the past couple of years, with cups of coffee in the bigs but too many walks in both the majors and the minors. Basically, each of these guys have some high potential payoff but have fallen in the estimates of most observers as they’ve aged.

Ultimately, though, Moustakas is a rental and you pay rental prices for such a beast. He has an option for next year, but it’s unlikely that the Brewers will exercise it. For now he joins former teammates Joakim Soria and Lorenzo Cain in an effort to help the Brewers make up the 1.5 games by which they trail the Cubs.

Astros acquire Ryan Pressly from Twins

Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJul 27, 2018, 11:29 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Astros have acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Pressly from the Twins, the team announced Friday. The Twins are slated to receive right-handed pitching prospect Jorge Alcala and outfield prospect Gilberto Celestino in the deal.

Pressly, 29, is in his sixth campaign with the Twins this year. The righty currently holds a 3.40 ERA, 3.6 BB/9 and staggering 13.0 SO/9 through 47 2/3 innings and is scheduled to remain under team control through 2019. The Astros will undeniably benefit from his strong performance and relative affordability, though they have yet to define the righty’s role within the bullpen. It’s worth noting, however, that Pressly has not recorded a single save this year and may not be a viable option in late-inning situations.

According to MLB Pipeline, Alcala and Celestino ranked 10th and 15th, respectively, in the Astros’ system during the midseason prospect rankings. The 22-year-old Alcala was promoted from High-A Bules Creek to Double-A Corpus Christi in 2018 and pitched to a cumulative 3.29 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and 9.3 SO/9 in 79 1/3 innings across both levels. Celestino also made the jump to Double-A this season and batted a solid .317/.383/.476 with four home runs and 14 stolen bases in 141 PA.