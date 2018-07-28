Astros place Jose Altuve on 10-day disabled list

Jose Altuve is headed to the 10-day disabled list with right knee discomfort, the Astros announced Saturday. Altuve hasn’t made an appearance in the lineup since he was pulled from Wednesday’s game against the Rockies, but it looks like it’ll take more than a couple days of rest to get him back on his feet. While a timetable for his return to the team has yet to be revealed, the move is retroactive to July 26, so the second baseman could return as soon as August 5 if he makes a quick recovery. A corresponding assignment will be made on Sunday.

This is Altuve’s first DL assignment in eight major league seasons. He isn’t anywhere close to the career numbers he posted in 2017, but that isn’t saying much: He’s batting a robust .329/.392/.464 with nine home runs, 14 stolen bases, and a league-leading 134 hits through 454 plate appearances. He went 1-for-2 with a double during Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Rockies, but was forced to make an early exit in the fourth inning after experiencing some pain in his right knee. The injury occurred several days earlier on a bad slide into third base.

It’s a double whammy for the Astros, who are scheduled to go into Sunday’s finale without Altuve or Carlos Correa. Correa landed on the 10-day disabled list with lower back soreness on June 29 and has yet to return to the field. He fielded ground balls on Saturday — the most progress he’s made to date, according to club manager A.J. Hinch — but has not been cleared for a rehab assignment and doesn’t seem to be close to resuming his post at short anytime soon.