Jose Altuve
AP Images

Astros place Jose Altuve on 10-day disabled list

By Ashley VarelaJul 28, 2018, 11:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jose Altuve is headed to the 10-day disabled list with right knee discomfort, the Astros announced Saturday. Altuve hasn’t made an appearance in the lineup since he was pulled from Wednesday’s game against the Rockies, but it looks like it’ll take more than a couple days of rest to get him back on his feet. While a timetable for his return to the team has yet to be revealed, the move is retroactive to July 26, so the second baseman could return as soon as August 5 if he makes a quick recovery. A corresponding assignment will be made on Sunday.

This is Altuve’s first DL assignment in eight major league seasons. He isn’t anywhere close to the career numbers he posted in 2017, but that isn’t saying much: He’s batting a robust .329/.392/.464 with nine home runs, 14 stolen bases, and a league-leading 134 hits through 454 plate appearances. He went 1-for-2 with a double during Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Rockies, but was forced to make an early exit in the fourth inning after experiencing some pain in his right knee. The injury occurred several days earlier on a bad slide into third base.

It’s a double whammy for the Astros, who are scheduled to go into Sunday’s finale without Altuve or Carlos Correa. Correa landed on the 10-day disabled list with lower back soreness on June 29 and has yet to return to the field. He fielded ground balls on Saturday — the most progress he’s made to date, according to club manager A.J. Hinch — but has not been cleared for a rehab assignment and doesn’t seem to be close to resuming his post at short anytime soon.

JaCoby Jones exits game with back tightness

JaCoby Jones
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJul 28, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones exited Saturday’s game with a case of left lower back tightness, per a team announcement. Jones lasted six innings during the Tigers’ 2-1 win over the Indians, but wasn’t able to make it past the sixth inning and was replaced by Victor Reyes to start the seventh. He’s considered day to day for the time being.

Prior to his departure, Jones went 1-for-1 with a walk and a two-run home run, his eighth of the season. The blast — a 360-footer over the left-field wall — single-handedly gave the Tigers the edge they needed to move past the Indians and even the series. It’s a welcome improvement on a batting line that sat around .206/.261/.357 with seven home runs and a .618 OPS entering Saturday’s contest.

Jones wasn’t the only Tigers player to draw health concerns this weekend. Southpaw Francisco Liriano was scratched from his scheduled start with an allergic reaction and sent to the hospital to undergo tests, though nothing conclusive appears to have been revealed just yet. Fellow lefty Blaine Hardy stepped in for Liriano on Saturday and tossed five innings of one-run, one-strikeout ball to secure the win.