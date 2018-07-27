Phillies acquire Asdrubal Cabrera from Mets

The Phillies have acquired infielder Asdrubal Cabrera from the Mets, the teams announced Friday. The Mets will receive right-handed prospect Franklyn Kilome in the exchange.

Cabrera, 32, has looked outstanding at the plate so far this season, slashing .277/.329/.488 with 18 home runs and an .817 OPS through 407 PA. It’s not yet clear where the Phillies plan to utilize him on the field, but a move to shortstop or third base seems most likely as he continues to move toward free agency at the end of the year. According to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, the team would prefer not to lock him into one position, but will likely rotate him among second base, short, and third base alongside Cesar Hernandez, Scott Kingery, and Maikel Franco instead.

Kilome, 23, ranked 10th in the Phillies’ system in both the preseason and midseason rankings from MLB Pipeline. While his plus-fastball and improving changeup have earned him high praise over his first full season at Double-A Reading, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the righty. He went 4-6 in 19 starts and finished his run in Double-A with a 4.24 ERA, 4.5 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 through 102 innings in 2018.