Diamondbacks close to acquiring Eduardo Escobar from the Twins

Multiple reporters are saying that the Arizona Diamondbacks are close to acquiring Eduardo Escobar from the Twins. The deal is not done yet but is expected to be soon. UPDATE: Jeff Passan reports that the Twins are getting righty Jhoan Duran, outfielder Ernie De La Trinidad and ourfielder Gabriel Maciel from the Diamondbacks. All three are currently at A-ball Kane County.
Escobar can play all over the field. This year he has played more third base than anything, but has also seen time at shortstop and second. That flexibility has always been his calling card but this year his bat has taken a step forward. He leads the league in doubles with 37 and has an excellent line of .274/.338/.514 with 15 homers and 63 driven in.
The Dbacks need offense and, this year, Escobar has been outstanding in that department. They also likely need a third baseman given that Jake Lamb was removed from yesterday’s game with the Cubs. If Lamb does come back soon, Escobar would provide a nice upgrade over slick-fielding but weak-hitting Nick Ahmed. For that matter, he’d be a nice offensive upgrade over Lamb, who has had a terrible year at the plate.
Escobar will be a free agent at the end of the year.
The trade was reported yesterday, and Cole Hamels gave his now-former Rangers teammates hugs as he left the ballpark during the game against the A’s, but now the Cole Hamels trade is official.
The Cubs will get Hamels in exchange for righties Eddie Butler and Rollie Lacy and a player to be named later. The Rangers will pick up $5 million of what’s left on Hamels’ $22.5 million salary for this year plus the $6 million buyout on his 2019 option. Which will almost certainly be bought out given that the option would pay Hamels $20 million next year.
Hamels, 34, is 5-9 on the year, but he has pitched fantastically on the road and terribly in Texas, which makes his 4.72 ERA a bit misleading. He’s also pitched terribly of late, but again, most of those starts have taken place in Arlington. The Cubs are counting on a change of scenery to snap Hamels back into his old ace-like self. We’ll see about that, but they are getting a healthy starter who is capable of more than he’s shown in 2018.
Lacy, 23, was the Cubs’ 11th round pick in the 2017 draft. He has made 12 starts and six relief appearances in 2018, posting a 2.45 ERA with 94 strikeouts and 24 walks in 80.2 innings in low-A and high-A combined. Butler, 27, has played in parts of five seasons in the bigs, never having much success. He’s an arm who can eat some innings I suppose. Even the Rangers need that.