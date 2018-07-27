Diamondbacks close to acquiring Eduardo Escobar from the Twins

Multiple reporters are saying that the Arizona Diamondbacks are close to acquiring Eduardo Escobar from the Twins. The deal is not done yet but is expected to be soon. UPDATE: Jeff Passan reports that the Twins are getting righty Jhoan Duran, outfielder Ernie De La Trinidad and ourfielder Gabriel Maciel from the Diamondbacks. All three are currently at A-ball Kane County.

Escobar can play all over the field. This year he has played more third base than anything, but has also seen time at shortstop and second. That flexibility has always been his calling card but this year his bat has taken a step forward. He leads the league in doubles with 37 and has an excellent line of .274/.338/.514 with 15 homers and 63 driven in.

The Dbacks need offense and, this year, Escobar has been outstanding in that department. They also likely need a third baseman given that Jake Lamb was removed from yesterday’s game with the Cubs. If Lamb does come back soon, Escobar would provide a nice upgrade over slick-fielding but weak-hitting Nick Ahmed. For that matter, he’d be a nice offensive upgrade over Lamb, who has had a terrible year at the plate.

Escobar will be a free agent at the end of the year.

