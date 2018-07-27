Cardinals designate Greg Holland for assignment

The Cardinals have designated reliever Greg Holland for assignment.
The Cardinals now have a week to either trade Holland or release him. Given that he’s owed a ton of money and has pitched so terribly, it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to find a trade partner. Indeed, this move suggests that they were unable to get anyone particularly interested before now. Once a week is up he could be had for the league minimum, at which point a lot more teams are likely to take a chance on him as a free agent.
Holland posted a ghastly 7.92 ERA over 32 appearances with his strikeout rate going way down, his walk rate going way up and his hits per nine innings almost doubling. It’s just been a nightmare season for a guy who, last year in Colorado, led the league with 41 saves and 58 games finished while posting a 3.61 ERA and striking out 11 batters per nine. Holland rejected the Rockies’ qualifying offer, bypassing $17.4 million salary for 2018. As a result, many felt the Cardinals got a relative bargain on him. Seems not.
This is not anything anyone would’ve expected before the season began, when Holland was signed to a one-year, $14 million deal, but I suppose a lot of things that have happened to the Cardinals this year is not what was expected.
The trade was reported yesterday, and Cole Hamels gave his now-former Rangers teammates hugs as he left the ballpark during the game against the A’s, but now the Cole Hamels trade is official.
The Cubs will get Hamels in exchange for righties Eddie Butler and Rollie Lacy and a player to be named later. The Rangers will pick up $5 million of what’s left on Hamels’ $22.5 million salary for this year plus the $6 million buyout on his 2019 option. Which will almost certainly be bought out given that the option would pay Hamels $20 million next year.
Hamels, 34, is 5-9 on the year, but he has pitched fantastically on the road and terribly in Texas, which makes his 4.72 ERA a bit misleading. He’s also pitched terribly of late, but again, most of those starts have taken place in Arlington. The Cubs are counting on a change of scenery to snap Hamels back into his old ace-like self. We’ll see about that, but they are getting a healthy starter who is capable of more than he’s shown in 2018.
Lacy, 23, was the Cubs’ 11th round pick in the 2017 draft. He has made 12 starts and six relief appearances in 2018, posting a 2.45 ERA with 94 strikeouts and 24 walks in 80.2 innings in low-A and high-A combined. Butler, 27, has played in parts of five seasons in the bigs, never having much success. He’s an arm who can eat some innings I suppose. Even the Rangers need that.