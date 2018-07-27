Cardinals designate Greg Holland for assignment

The Cardinals have designated reliever Greg Holland for assignment.

The Cardinals now have a week to either trade Holland or release him. Given that he’s owed a ton of money and has pitched so terribly, it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to find a trade partner. Indeed, this move suggests that they were unable to get anyone particularly interested before now. Once a week is up he could be had for the league minimum, at which point a lot more teams are likely to take a chance on him as a free agent.

Holland posted a ghastly 7.92 ERA over 32 appearances with his strikeout rate going way down, his walk rate going way up and his hits per nine innings almost doubling. It’s just been a nightmare season for a guy who, last year in Colorado, led the league with 41 saves and 58 games finished while posting a 3.61 ERA and striking out 11 batters per nine. Holland rejected the Rockies’ qualifying offer, bypassing $17.4 million salary for 2018. As a result, many felt the Cardinals got a relative bargain on him. Seems not.

This is not anything anyone would’ve expected before the season began, when Holland was signed to a one-year, $14 million deal, but I suppose a lot of things that have happened to the Cardinals this year is not what was expected.

