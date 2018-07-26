Video: David Bote, Anthony Rizzo go back-to-back to give Cubs come-from-behind walk-off win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the ninth, the Cubs got a two-run home run from rookie David Bote followed by a solo home run from Anthony Rizzo to come from behind and walk off winners against the Diamondbacks at home on Thursday afternoon. D-Backs closer Brad Boxberger was victimized by both hitters, earning his fifth blown save on the year.

Bote went 2-for-4 on the afternoon. He’s now batting .326/.421/.522 with two home runs, 11 RBI, and nine runs scored in 57 plate appearances this season.

Rizzo finished 3-for-5 and is now hitting .261/.362/.428 with 13 home runs, 67 RBI, and 41 runs scored in 412 PA.

With the win, the 60-42 Cubs extend their lead over the second-place Brewers to three games in the NL Central. The Cubs will open up a short road series with the Cardinals over the weekend followed by two games in Pittsburgh against the Pirates.

