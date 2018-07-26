Report: Rockies to sign Santiago Casilla

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Reds outfielder Jesse Winker will have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Winker landed on the disabled list on Thursday with a right shoulder subluxation. A subluxation is a fancy way of saying “partial dislocation.” It isn’t clear exactly when Winker suffered the injury.

Winker, 24, impressed with a .299/.405/.431 triple-slash line along with seven home runs, 43 RBI, and 38 runs scored in 334 plate appearances this season, his first full season in the majors.

Winker has been alternating between left and right field this season. Phillip Ervin should see regular starts in right field with Winker absent and Adam Duvall should handle left field on a full-time basis.

