Angels trade catcher Martin Maldonado to Astros

By Craig CalcaterraJul 26, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports that the Angels are trading catcher Martin Maldonado to the Houston Astros. In return they will receive lefty pitcher Patrick Sandoval. Sandoval, 21, was an 11th round pick in 2015. He’s currently striking out a lot of guys and not walking many in A-ball.

Houston had a need behind the plate due to Brian McCann undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee earlier this month. He won’t be back until sometime in September.

Maldonado, 31, is hitting a less-than-impressive .223/.284/.332 with five homers, which is almost exactly in line with his career norms over the past eight seasons. You know what you’re getting with him in that department, but you accept it because he’s strong defensive catcher, having won the Gold Glove at the position in the American League last year.

Brewers acquire Joakim Soria from the White Sox

By Craig CalcaterraJul 26, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
The Brewers have bolstered their already strong bullpen by acquiring righty reliever Joakim Soria from the White Sox for lefty Kodi Medeiros and righty Wilber Perez.

Soria has a 2.56 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 49/10 K/BB ratio in 38.2 innings as the White Sox’ closer this season, saving 16 games in 19 attempts. He won’t close in Milwaukee, but he’ll be a nice setup guy from the right side, complementing Josh Hader who is a lefty.

Medeiros was the Brewers first round selection back in 2014 and currently pitches at Double-A Biloxi. Perez, 20, is was signed out of the Dominican Republic and currently pitches in the Dominican Summer League.