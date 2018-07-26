Angels trade catcher Martin Maldonado to Astros

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports that the Angels are trading catcher Martin Maldonado to the Houston Astros. In return they will receive lefty pitcher Patrick Sandoval. Sandoval, 21, was an 11th round pick in 2015. He’s currently striking out a lot of guys and not walking many in A-ball.

Houston had a need behind the plate due to Brian McCann undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee earlier this month. He won’t be back until sometime in September.

Maldonado, 31, is hitting a less-than-impressive .223/.284/.332 with five homers, which is almost exactly in line with his career norms over the past eight seasons. You know what you’re getting with him in that department, but you accept it because he’s strong defensive catcher, having won the Gold Glove at the position in the American League last year.

