Phillies tie franchise record with seven home runs

The Phillies beat up on Reds pitching Thursday night in Cincinnati, blasting seven home runs and tying a franchise record in the process. Rhys Hoskins, Maikel Franco, and Nick Williams each homered twice and Carlos Santana homered once in the Phillies’ 9-4 victory. The only other time the Phillies hit seven homers in a game was on September 8, 1998 against the Reds when Rico Brogna, Kevin Sefcik, and Bobby Estalella each homered twice and Marlon Anderson homered once.

With the offensive explosion, the Phillies improved to 58-44. The Braves lost 8-2 to the Dodgers, so the Phillies increased their lead over them to 2.5 games in the NL East. The third-place Nationals defeated the Marlins 10-3 and remain seven games behind the Phillies.

Hoskins, Franco, and Williams are all on hot streaks:

Hoskins , since July 10: .308/.400/.712 (1.112 OPS), 6 HR

, since July 10: .308/.400/.712 (1.112 OPS), 6 HR Franco , since July 9: .291/.328/.691 (1.018 OPS), 7 HR

, since July 9: .291/.328/.691 (1.018 OPS), 7 HR Williams, in July: .333/.412/.573 (.985 OPS), 5 HR

With Hoskins and Williams performing well, and Odubel Herrera‘s spot entrenched, the Phillies may not feel the need to acquire an outfielder ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. The club had been linked to the Orioles’ Adam Jones. Additionally, with Franco also swinging a hot bat, third base may not rank as high on the Phillies’ list of priorities as it once did. The Phillies were thought to have had some interest in the Royals’ Mike Moustakas and the Twins’ Eduardo Escobar, among others.

Follow @Baer_Bill