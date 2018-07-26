Nationals place Stephen Strasburg on disabled list

The Washington Nationals have placed Stephen Strasburg on the disabled list retroactive to July 22. Notably, he just came off the dang DL for his start on Friday, in which he gave up six runs in four and two-thirds innings. He also got into a shouting match with teammate Max Scherzer after that start too, so things are going swimmingly in D.C. this season.

The first DL stint was due to right shoulder inflammation. The Nats did not give a reason for this move. As the Washington Post notes, they did not do the usual press release. Instead, the move was discovered by a look at the MLB transactions list this morning. The Post is hearing, however, that it’s related to Strasburg’s shoulder once again.

Strasburg is 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 14 starts this year. The Nats are a game under .500, seven games back in the division and five and a half games back for the second Wild Card with seven teams ahead of them.

Did I mention that things are going swimmingly in D.C. this season?

Follow @craigcalcaterra