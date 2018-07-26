Getty Images

Joe Girardi wants to manage Cardinals

By Craig CalcaterraJul 26, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
11 Comments

Jon Heyman reports today that former Yankees and Marlins manager — everyone forgets he managed the Marlins! — Joe Girardi would really, really, like the Cardinals job:

Friends say Joe Girardi absolutely wants the Cardinals job. Girardi wouldn’t address the specific position when contacted a week ago, but people close to him say that this may be the job that intrigues him most.

Heyman notes, as we noted when Mike Matheny was first fired, that Girardi is close to Cardinals GM John Mozeliak and made his final stop as a player with St. Louis. Heyman adds that Girardi is from Peoria, Illinois, which is not far from St. Louis, though I’m not sure that matters too much.

What seems to matter more in my mind is something Heyman does not mention, and that’s that the Yankees moved on from Girardi for the many of the same reasons Matheny left St. Louis. Specifically, not relating well with young players who are important to the franchise’s future. Guys like Gary Sanchez.

It’s possible to overstate that of course, given that (a) Girardi is, by every other measure, a far superior manager to Matheny, primarily when it comes to managing a bullpen, so his rapport with the kids is not the be-all, end-all; and (b) Girardi may have learned his lesson from all of that.

Interesting that he wants the job. Not surprising at all as, after the Yankees, the Cardinals are probably the marquee MLB franchise (argue amongst yourself Dodgers and Red Sox fans) and it’s likely to be the best gig with an opening anywhere this coming offseason. But interesting.

Guess we’ll find out in October if the Cards have a mutual interest.

Report: Yankees acquire J.A. Happ from the Blue Jays

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 26, 2018, 2:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Yankees have been rumored to be interested in landing Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ for over a month an now, it appears, they have gotten him. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the deal is in place. Just before that, multiple other reporters said that the other teams in negotiations with the Jays — including the Brewers, Cubs, Mariners and Phillies — are pulling out, all with the sense that the Yankees have taken the lead in talks for the veteran lefty starter. The return is not yet known, but Brandon Drury is expected to be part of the package once it is officially announced.

Happ is 10-6 on the season with a 4.18 ERA in 20 starts. While, after 12 years in the bigs, you sort of know what to expect from Happ, he has increased his strikeout rate dramatically this year, punching out 10.3 batters per nine after averaging only 7.9 for his career. His WHIP, 1.175, is at a career low as well. He has had a couple of outlier starts that have elevated his ERA, including an outing in early July against the Yankees in which he gave up six runs. He’ll be a free agent after the season.

The Yankees improved their bullpen by picking up Zach Britton the other day. Now they bolster their rotation. These moves, they hope, will right what has been a recently, for them anyway, rough patch as we enter the final two months of the season.