Joe Girardi wants to manage Cardinals

Jon Heyman reports today that former Yankees and Marlins manager — everyone forgets he managed the Marlins! — Joe Girardi would really, really, like the Cardinals job:

Friends say Joe Girardi absolutely wants the Cardinals job. Girardi wouldn’t address the specific position when contacted a week ago, but people close to him say that this may be the job that intrigues him most.

Heyman notes, as we noted when Mike Matheny was first fired, that Girardi is close to Cardinals GM John Mozeliak and made his final stop as a player with St. Louis. Heyman adds that Girardi is from Peoria, Illinois, which is not far from St. Louis, though I’m not sure that matters too much.

What seems to matter more in my mind is something Heyman does not mention, and that’s that the Yankees moved on from Girardi for the many of the same reasons Matheny left St. Louis. Specifically, not relating well with young players who are important to the franchise’s future. Guys like Gary Sanchez.

It’s possible to overstate that of course, given that (a) Girardi is, by every other measure, a far superior manager to Matheny, primarily when it comes to managing a bullpen, so his rapport with the kids is not the be-all, end-all; and (b) Girardi may have learned his lesson from all of that.

Interesting that he wants the job. Not surprising at all as, after the Yankees, the Cardinals are probably the marquee MLB franchise (argue amongst yourself Dodgers and Red Sox fans) and it’s likely to be the best gig with an opening anywhere this coming offseason. But interesting.

Guess we’ll find out in October if the Cards have a mutual interest.

Follow @craigcalcaterra