Cubs place Kris Bryant on disabled list

Big day for guys who were hurt, got activated and then got hurt again. First Stephen Strasburg, now Kris Bryant.

The Cubs have placed Bryant on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 24, with left shoulder inflammation. Bryant missed nearly three weeks before the All-Star break with the very same issue. Whether he was ever really over it is an open question, but really friends, do we ever truly get over something? Sorry to lay that on you, but I’m feeling deep this afternoon.

The Cubs have called up David Bote from Triple-A Iowa to help out at third base. Tommy La Stella and Ian Happ will likely see most of the time there.

Bryant is hitting .286/.380/.474 with 11 homers and 44 RBI on the year.

