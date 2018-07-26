Getty Images

Cubs place Kris Bryant on disabled list

By Craig CalcaterraJul 26, 2018, 12:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Big day for guys who were hurt, got activated and then got hurt again. First Stephen Strasburg, now Kris Bryant.

The Cubs have placed Bryant on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 24, with left shoulder inflammation. Bryant missed nearly three weeks before the All-Star break with the very same issue. Whether he was ever really over it is an open question, but really friends, do we ever truly get over something? Sorry to lay that on you, but I’m feeling deep this afternoon.

The Cubs have called up David Bote from Triple-A Iowa to help out at third base. Tommy La Stella and Ian Happ will likely see most of the time there.

Bryant is hitting .286/.380/.474 with 11 homers and 44 RBI on the year.

Brewers acquire Joakim Soria from the White Sox

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 26, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Brewers have bolstered their already strong bullpen by acquiring righty reliever Joakim Soria from the White Sox for lefty Kodi Medeiros and righty Wilber Perez.

Soria has a 2.56 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 49/10 K/BB ratio in 38.2 innings as the White Sox’ closer this season, saving 16 games in 19 attempts. He won’t close in Milwaukee, but he’ll be a nice setup guy from the right side, complementing Josh Hader who is a lefty.

Medeiros was the Brewers first round selection back in 2014 and currently pitches at Double-A Biloxi. Perez, 20, is was signed out of the Dominican Republic and currently pitches in the Dominican Summer League.