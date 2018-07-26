Brewers acquire Joakim Soria from White Sox

The Yankees have been rumored to be interested in landing Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ for over a month an now, it appears, they have gotten him. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the deal is in place. Just before that, multiple other reporters said that the other teams in negotiations with the Jays — including the Brewers, Cubs, Mariners and Phillies — are pulling out, all with the sense that the Yankees have taken the lead in talks for the veteran lefty starter. The return is not yet known, but Brandon Drury is expected to be part of the package once it is officially announced. Outfield prospect Billy McKinney will be included as well.

Happ is 10-6 on the season with a 4.18 ERA in 20 starts. While, after 12 years in the bigs, you sort of know what to expect from Happ, he has increased his strikeout rate dramatically this year, punching out 10.3 batters per nine after averaging only 7.9 for his career. His WHIP, 1.175, is at a career low as well. He has had a couple of outlier starts that have elevated his ERA, including an outing in early July against the Yankees in which he gave up six runs. He’ll be a free agent after the season.

The Yankees improved their bullpen by picking up Zach Britton the other day. Now they bolster their rotation. These moves, they hope, will right what has been a recently, for them anyway, rough patch as we enter the final two months of the season.

