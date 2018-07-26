Aaron Judge suffers chip fracture in right wrist, will miss at least three weeks

Update (11:16 PM ET): The Yankees announced that Judge suffered a chip fracture in his right wrist. He will be held out of games for at least three weeks, so that’s a stint on the 10-day disabled list.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was hit on the right wrist with a 2-2 Jakob Junis fastball in the first inning of Thursday night’s game against the Royals. Judge initially stayed in the game, but was pinch-hit for by Miguel Andujar in the bottom of the fourth inning. Judge left the stadium to undergo an MRI at a nearby hospital, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

Judge, 26, entered Thursday’s action batting .283/.396/.547 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI in 445 plate appearances. Obviously, it would be a big blow if the Yankees were to lose him for any amount of time. If Judge does need a stint on the disabled list, Giancarlo Stanton would likely get regular playing time in right field. Stanton has split his season with 47 games at DH, 31 games in left field, and 21 in right field.

The Yankees should have more on Judge’s status later tonight or tomorrow.

