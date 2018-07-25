Yoenis Cespedes to undergo season-ending surgery

The New York Mets just announced at a press conference that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will undergo season-ending surgery on his troublesome heels. He will miss a minimum of 8-10 months. It could be even longer, and will almost certainly delay the beginning of his 2019 season as well. Likely significantly.

Cespedes will undergo two surgeries, in fact, one which takes place after he partially recovers from the first one. If there are any complications in either surgery his recovery time will be longer. Indeed, the sort of surgery he’s going to have — surgeons will go into his heel to remove bone spurs and other growths — is so invasive that he could have a longer recovery timeline even without complications.

At the press conference Cespedes said through an interpreter:

“Nobody would like to have surgery at any time. But I try to do my best to stay on the field and play a lot. We had exhausted all the conservative treatment options . . . I was not able to be on the field and play the way I used to.”

Cespedes has experienced the discomfort in his heels for some time. It has caused him to stand, walk, and run differently, which not only has kept him off the field but may have, due to compensating for the pain, placed stress on other parts of his body, leading to the various other ailments he’s had in recent years with his hips and hamstrings.

Cespedes went 2-for-4 in his last game, last Friday, and will finish his season batting .262/.325/.496 with 15 extra-base hits, three stolen bases, and an .821 OPS through 157 PA. If the Mets were fighting for the playoffs one can imagine that he might try to endure the pain and play through as long as he was able, but it makes no sense for him to do that now.

See you in 2019, Yoenis. Hopefully.

