Video: Albert Pujols hits 631st career home run, sixth-most in baseball history

With a second-inning solo home run off of James Shields on Wednesday night, Angels 1B/DH Albert Pujols broke his tie with Ken Griffey, Jr. and took sole possession of sixth place on Major League Baseball’s all-time home run leaderboard with 631 career home runs.

Pujols, 38, now has his sights on Willie Mays, who is in fifth place with 660 career home runs. Alex Rodriguez is fourth at 696, followed by Babe Ruth (714), Hank Aaron (755), and Barry Bonds (762).

Pujols entered the night batting .248/.287/.425 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI in 376 plate appearances on the season. He has been more productive than he was last year, but he is still not quite the hitter he was in his mid-30’s and younger. Pujols is under contract with the Angels through 2021, earning another $87 million over the next three seasons.

