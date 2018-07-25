Video: Albert Pujols hits 631st career home run, sixth-most in baseball history

With a second-inning solo home run off of James Shields on Wednesday night, Angels 1B/DH Albert Pujols broke his tie with Ken Griffey, Jr. and took sole possession of sixth place on Major League Baseball’s all-time home run leaderboard with 631 career home runs.
Pujols, 38, now has his sights on Willie Mays, who is in fifth place with 660 career home runs. Alex Rodriguez is fourth at 696, followed by Babe Ruth (714), Hank Aaron (755), and Barry Bonds (762).
Pujols entered the night batting .248/.287/.425 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI in 376 plate appearances on the season. He has been more productive than he was last year, but he is still not quite the hitter he was in his mid-30’s and younger. Pujols is under contract with the Angels through 2021, earning another $87 million over the next three seasons.
Update (9:56 PM ET): According to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, minor leaguer Chad Spanberger is expected to be part of the Blue Jays’ haul in the Oh deal.
Spanberger, 22, was selected by the Rockies in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. With Single-A Asheville this season, the first baseman hit .316/.364/.580 with 22 home runs, 75 RBI, 65 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 379 plate appearances.
*
Jon Morosi reports the Rockies are close to acquiring reliever Seunghwan Oh from the Blue Jays. More should be known about the Jays’ return soon.
Oh, 36, inked a one-year, $2 million deal with the Blue Jays in February. It includes a $2.5 million club option for the 2019 season with a $250,000 buyout. The right-hander has posted a terrific 2.68 ERA with a 55/10 K/BB ratio in 47 innings this year.
The Rockies have baseball’s second-worst bullpen ERA at 5.29. The Royals are the only team worse in that department with a 5.49 bullpen ERA. Oh will likely handle some set-up duties along with Adam Ottavino behind closer Wade Davis, who has a 4.61 ERA on the year. If Davis continues to struggle, Ottavino and/or Oh could be in line for save opportunities.