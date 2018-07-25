Getty Images

Sergio Romo plays third base in Yankees-Rays game

By Craig CalcaterraJul 25, 2018, 4:14 PM EDT
Occasionally teams mess around with putting a relief pitcher in the outfield for a single batter and then bringing him back to the mound after the batter is retired. It’s not common, but it’s a way to achieve some better matchups without burning a pitcher. It’s different, the advantages are probably minimal in the grand scheme, but it’s innovative I suppose.

The Rays skew innovative, particularly with their relief pitcher use, and today they did something I haven’t seem before. They did the old switch-in-switch-out with a reliever, but rather than hide the reliever in left field, they put him at third base for a single at bat.

The pitcher was Sergio Romo. It looked like this:

There isn’t much more to show you because he didn’t get a chance to make a play. Still looks weird out there, though, right?

As for how it played out: Romo had finished the eighth inning on the mound. Lefty Greg Bird was leading off the ninth, so Rays manager Kevin Cash wanted a lefty to face him. Jonny Venters came in to face Bird, inducing a ground out. Then Romo got back on the mound. A couple of batters reached buy then Romo got Austin Romine to pop out and Brett Gardner to strike out. Rays win, Romo gets the save. I guess, in a way, he got a hold too, but they didn’t award him that. I guess you can’t get both a save and a hold? I dunno.

Anyway, modern baseball. It’s fantastic.

Report: Rockies to acquire Seunghwan Oh from Blue Jays

By Bill BaerJul 25, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT
Jon Morosi reports the Rockies are close to acquiring reliever Seunghwan Oh from the Blue Jays. More should be known about the Jays’ return soon.

Oh, 36, inked a one-year, $2 million deal with the Blue Jays in February. It includes a $2.5 million club option for the 2019 season with a $250,000 buyout. The right-hander has posted a terrific 2.68 ERA with a 55/10 K/BB ratio in 47 innings this year.

The Rockies have baseball’s second-worst bullpen ERA at 5.29. The Royals are the only team worse in that department with a 5.49 bullpen ERA. Oh will likely handle some set-up duties along with Adam Ottavino behind closer Wade Davis, who has a 4.61 ERA on the year. If Davis continues to struggle, Ottavino and/or Oh could be in line for save opportunities.