Report: Rockies to acquire Seunghwan Oh from Blue Jays

Jon Morosi reports the Rockies are close to acquiring reliever Seunghwan Oh from the Blue Jays. More should be known about the Jays’ return soon.
Oh, 36, inked a one-year, $2 million deal with the Blue Jays in February. It includes a $2.5 million club option for the 2019 season with a $250,000 buyout. The right-hander has posted a terrific 2.68 ERA with a 55/10 K/BB ratio in 47 innings this year.
The Rockies have baseball’s second-worst bullpen ERA at 5.29. The Royals are the only team worse in that department with a 5.49 bullpen ERA. Oh will likely handle some set-up duties along with Adam Ottavino behind closer Wade Davis, who has a 4.61 ERA on the year. If Davis continues to struggle, Ottavino and/or Oh could be in line for save opportunities.
Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports that former Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier has announced his retirement. The Dodgers will honor him with a pregame ceremony before their August 3 match-up against the Astros.
Ethier, 36, has been a free agent since the Dodgers declined his 2018 option last November. He played in only 22 games for the Dodgers last year due to neck and back injuries, mustering a .757 OPS in 38 plate appearances. He went 4-for-13 in eight playoff games last year as well.
Ethier spent the entirety of his 12-year career with the Dodgers, hitting .285/.359/.463 with 162 home runs and 687 RBI in 5,425 plate appearances. For a six- year stretch between 2008-13, he was a remarkably consistent hitter, helping lead the Dodgers to the NLCS in back-to-back years in 2008-09 and again in ’13.