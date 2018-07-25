Report: Rockies to acquire Seunghwan Oh from Blue Jays

Jon Morosi reports the Rockies are close to acquiring reliever Seunghwan Oh from the Blue Jays. More should be known about the Jays’ return soon.

Oh, 36, inked a one-year, $2 million deal with the Blue Jays in February. It includes a $2.5 million club option for the 2019 season with a $250,000 buyout. The right-hander has posted a terrific 2.68 ERA with a 55/10 K/BB ratio in 47 innings this year.

The Rockies have baseball’s second-worst bullpen ERA at 5.29. The Royals are the only team worse in that department with a 5.49 bullpen ERA. Oh will likely handle some set-up duties along with Adam Ottavino behind closer Wade Davis, who has a 4.61 ERA on the year. If Davis continues to struggle, Ottavino and/or Oh could be in line for save opportunities.

