Rays trade Nathan Eovaldi to the Red Sox

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Tampa Bay Rays have traded starter Nathan Eovaldi to the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox will send lefty Jalen Beeks to Tampa Bay in exchange. Eovaldi has been scratched from this afternoon’s scheduled start against the Yankees, so if the deal isn’t already finalized, it will be soon.
Eovaldi is 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA but with an outstanding 0.98 WHIP and a K/BB ratio of 53/8 in 57 innings across ten starts on the season. It was a late start to the year as he returned in late May after missing all of 2017 following a second Tommy John surgery. Which, yes, is somewhat troubling, but it’s also the case that the Sox are only acquiring him for a couple of months’ use, with a very cheap $2 million club option for 2019 if they like what they get from him.
At the moment Eovaldi is still throwing in the mid-to-upper 90s, is showing better control than he did before his surgeries and has had a couple of super dominant outings. Given that the Sox’ rotation depth has been hurt with Steven Wright and Eduardo Rodriguez going on the DL, there is certainly a need for him.
In Beeks the Rays are getting a 25-year-old Triple-A starter who, on the season, is 5-5 with a 3.40 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 117/25 in 87.1 innings. He was a 12th rounder in 2014 out of the University of Arkansas.
The New York Mets just announced at a press conference that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will undergo season-ending surgery on his troublesome heels. He will miss a minimum of 8-10 months. It could be even longer, and will almost certainly delay the beginning of his 2019 season as well. Likely significantly.
Cespedes will undergo two surgeries, in fact, one which takes place after he partially recovers from the first one. If there are any complications in either surgery his recovery time will be longer. Indeed, the sort of surgery he’s going to have — surgeons will go into his heel to remove bone spurs and other growths — is so invasive that he could have a longer recovery timeline even without complications.
At the press conference Cespedes said through an interpreter:
“Nobody would like to have surgery at any time. But I try to do my best to stay on the field and play a lot. We had exhausted all the conservative treatment options . . . I was not able to be on the field and play the way I used to.”
Cespedes has experienced the discomfort in his heels for some time. It has caused him to stand, walk, and run differently, which not only has kept him off the field but may have, due to compensating for the pain, placed stress on other parts of his body, leading to the various other ailments he’s had in recent years with his hips and hamstrings.
Cespedes went 2-for-4 in his last game, last Friday, and will finish his season batting .262/.325/.496 with 15 extra-base hits, three stolen bases, and an .821 OPS through 157 PA. If the Mets were fighting for the playoffs one can imagine that he might try to endure the pain and play through as long as he was able, but it makes no sense for him to do that now.
See you in 2019, Yoenis. Hopefully.