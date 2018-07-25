Phillies interested in Adam Jones

Jon Heyman reports that the Phillies have shown interest in Orioles outfielder Adam Jones.
Why not? Baltimore is trading everyone else. And, even though Philly needs more help the infield than in the outfield, Jones has at least a little pop and couple help the lineup. He’s hitting .277/.304/.422 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in 96 games this season, but maybe getting out of he purgatory that is Baltimore will give his bat some new life.
This may just be some random rumor-churning at the moment, as Heyman also says that the Indians have some interest, so who knows.
Occasionally teams mess around with putting a relief pitcher in the outfield for a single batter and then bringing him back to the mound after the batter is retired. It’s not common, but it’s a way to achieve some better matchups without burning a pitcher. It’s different, the advantages are probably minimal in the grand scheme, but it’s innovative I suppose.
The Rays skew innovative, particularly with their relief pitcher use, and today they did something I haven’t seem before. They did the old switch-in-switch-out with a reliever, but rather than hide the reliever in left field, they put him at third base for a single at bat.
The pitcher was Sergio Romo. It looked like this:
There isn’t much more to show you because he didn’t get a chance to make a play. Still looks weird out there, though, right?
As for how it played out: Romo had finished the eighth inning on the mound. Lefty Greg Bird was leading off the ninth, so Rays manager Kevin Cash wanted a lefty to face him. Jonny Venters came in to face Bird, inducing a ground out. Then Romo got back on the mound. A couple of batters reached buy then Romo got Austin Romine to pop out and Brett Gardner to strike out. Rays win, Romo gets the save. I guess, in a way, he got a hold too, but they didn’t award him that. I guess you can’t get both a save and a hold? I dunno.
Anyway, modern baseball. It’s fantastic.