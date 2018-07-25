Gary Sanchez expected to miss a month

Brian Cashman told Mandy Bell of MLB.com today that catcher Gary Sanchez is not expected back until late August or early September.

Sanchez, as you likely know by now, was placed on the disabled list yesterday afternoon after injuring his groin in his forgettable Monday night game. With another month out, and less than a month to go between his presumed return and the playoffs, it truly will be a lost regular season for the Yankees’ catcher. On the year he’s hitting .188/.283/.334 with 14 homers in an injury-plagued campaign.

Cashman’s comments came in response to a question about the Yankees possibly seeking another catcher to cover the dish in Sanchez’s absence. Cashman cast doubt on that, saying that he thinks the current combo of Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka can handle the job.

