Getty Images

Gary Sanchez expected to miss a month

By Craig CalcaterraJul 25, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
4 Comments

Brian Cashman told Mandy Bell of MLB.com today that catcher Gary Sanchez is not expected back until late August or early September.

Sanchez, as you likely know by now, was placed on the disabled list yesterday afternoon after injuring his groin in his forgettable Monday night game. With another month out, and less than a month to go between his presumed return and the playoffs, it truly will be a lost regular season for the Yankees’ catcher. On the year he’s hitting .188/.283/.334 with 14 homers in an injury-plagued campaign.

Cashman’s comments came in response to a question about the Yankees possibly seeking another catcher to cover the dish in Sanchez’s absence. Cashman cast doubt on that, saying that he thinks the current combo of Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka can handle the job.

Phillies interested in Adam Jones

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 25, 2018, 3:02 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jon Heyman reports that the Phillies have shown interest in Orioles outfielder Adam Jones.

Why not? Baltimore is trading everyone else. And, even though Philly needs more help the infield than in the outfield, Jones has at least a little pop and couple help the lineup. He’s hitting .277/.304/.422 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in 96 games this season, but maybe getting out of he purgatory that is Baltimore will give his bat some new life.

This may just be some random rumor-churning at the moment, as Heyman also says that the Indians have some interest, so who knows.