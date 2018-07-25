Diamondbacks acquire Matt Andriese from Rays

The Diamondbacks announced a trade on Wednesday evening. They will acquire pitcher Matt Andriese from the Rays for minor league pitcher Brian Shaffer and catcher Michael Perez.

Andriese, 28, has been versatile for the Rays over his four years in the majors, making 48 starts and 51 relief appearances. Across 339 innings, he owns a 4.30 ERA with 293 strikeouts and 89 walks. It appears as if Andriese will work out of the bullpen to start his stint with the D-Backs, but he can be shifted to the rotation in a pinch.

Shaffer, 21, was selected by the Diamondbacks in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. This season with Single-A Kane County, the right-hander compiled a 2.70 ERA with 109 strikeouts and 21 walks in 106 2/3 innings.

Perez, 25, was selected by the D-Backs in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. He has spent 2018 with Triple-A Reno, batting .284/.342/.417 with six home runs and 29 RBI in 240 plate appearances.

