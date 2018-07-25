Andre Ethier announces retirement

Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports that former Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier has announced his retirement. The Dodgers will honor him with a pregame ceremony before their August 3 match-up against the Astros.

Ethier, 36, has been a free agent since the Dodgers declined his 2018 option last November. He played in only 22 games for the Dodgers last year due to neck and back injuries, mustering a .757 OPS in 38 plate appearances. He went 4-for-13 in eight playoff games last year as well.

Ethier spent the entirety of his 12-year career with the Dodgers, hitting .285/.359/.463 with 162 home runs and 687 RBI in 5,425 plate appearances. For a six- year stretch between 2008-13, he was a remarkably consistent hitter, helping lead the Dodgers to the NLCS in back-to-back years in 2008-09 and again in ’13.

