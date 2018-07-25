Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Andre Ethier announces retirement

By Bill BaerJul 25, 2018, 7:05 PM EDT
Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports that former Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier has announced his retirement. The Dodgers will honor him with a pregame ceremony before their August 3 match-up against the Astros.

Ethier, 36, has been a free agent since the Dodgers declined his 2018 option last November. He played in only 22 games for the Dodgers last year due to neck and back injuries, mustering a .757 OPS in 38 plate appearances. He went 4-for-13 in eight playoff games last year as well.

Ethier spent the entirety of his 12-year career with the Dodgers, hitting .285/.359/.463 with 162 home runs and 687 RBI in 5,425 plate appearances. For a six- year stretch between 2008-13, he was a remarkably consistent hitter, helping lead the Dodgers to the NLCS in back-to-back years in 2008-09 and again in ’13.

Report: Rockies to acquire Seunghwan Oh from Blue Jays

Hunter Martin/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 25, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT
Jon Morosi reports the Rockies are close to acquiring reliever Seunghwan Oh from the Blue Jays. More should be known about the Jays’ return soon.

Oh, 36, inked a one-year, $2 million deal with the Blue Jays in February. It includes a $2.5 million club option for the 2019 season with a $250,000 buyout. The right-hander has posted a terrific 2.68 ERA with a 55/10 K/BB ratio in 47 innings this year.

The Rockies have baseball’s second-worst bullpen ERA at 5.29. The Royals are the only team worse in that department with a 5.49 bullpen ERA. Oh will likely handle some set-up duties along with Adam Ottavino behind closer Wade Davis, who has a 4.61 ERA on the year. If Davis continues to struggle, Ottavino and/or Oh could be in line for save opportunities.