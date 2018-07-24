Report: Yoenis Céspedes to be placed on 10-day disabled list

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are expected to place outfielder Yoenis Céspedes on the 10-day disabled list due to calcification in both heels. Céspedes was on the disabled list between May 14 and July 19 due to a strained hip flexor. He went 2-for-5 on Friday, his first game back, and hasn’t played since due to the heel issue. Puma notes that Céspedes is considering season-ending surgery.
Céspedes, 32, has hit .262/.325/.496 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 157 plate appearances this season. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $110 million contract signed in November 26. He is earning $29 million this season and will earn another $29 million next season followed by $29.5 million in 2020.
The 40-57, last-place Mets have been playing Michael Conforto in left field since late June with Brandon Nimmo playing mostly center field and Jose Bautista handling right field. That figures to be the case, for the most part, going forward.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Giants GM Bobby Evans said starter Madison Bumgarner won’t be made available in a trade. The Giants enter Tuesday’s action with a 51-50 record, good for fourth place in the NL West. While they’re only 5.5 games out of first place in the division and 4.5 games out of the second NL Wild Card slot, the number of teams they would have to compete with might have made a fire sale more reasonable.
Bumgarner, 28, has a $12 million club option remaining for the 2019 season and is owed the remainder of his $12 million salary for this season. The Giants don’t have to trade him if they intend on picking up his option next year.
Across nine starts this year, Bumgarner has a 3.19 ERA with 46 strikeouts and 23 walks. His 20.3 percent strikeout rate is at its lowest point since 2010 and his 10.1 percent walk rate would be a career high if the season ended today.
Evans said he wouldn’t rule out trading some bullpen arms (such as Will Smith and Tony Watson), but said, “It would be a challenge to give up pieces of the bullpen since that has been the Steady Eddie part of our club.”