Report: Yoenis Céspedes to be placed on 10-day disabled list

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are expected to place outfielder Yoenis Céspedes on the 10-day disabled list due to calcification in both heels. Céspedes was on the disabled list between May 14 and July 19 due to a strained hip flexor. He went 2-for-5 on Friday, his first game back, and hasn’t played since due to the heel issue. Puma notes that Céspedes is considering season-ending surgery.

Céspedes, 32, has hit .262/.325/.496 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 157 plate appearances this season. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $110 million contract signed in November 26. He is earning $29 million this season and will earn another $29 million next season followed by $29.5 million in 2020.

The 40-57, last-place Mets have been playing Michael Conforto in left field since late June with Brandon Nimmo playing mostly center field and Jose Bautista handling right field. That figures to be the case, for the most part, going forward.

