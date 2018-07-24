Rangers demote Delino DeShields; at least one teammate isn’t happy about it

The Rangers demoted struggling outfielder Delino DeShields to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and recalled lefty reliever Brandon Mann. Despite playing solid defense, DeShields, 25, hasn’t done much with the bat, owning a .204/.300/.270 triple-slash line in 322 plate appearances this season.

Carlos Tocci, who has hit worse in a smaller sample size (.367 OPS in 44 PA), is starting in center field for the Rangers against the Athletics on Tuesday night.

DeShields’ demotion didn’t sit well with some of his teammates. An unnamed player said moves like that don’t breed a winning culture and instead breed complacency, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Weaver also reports that the same player, who was not DeShields, said he would welcome a trade.

The Rangers enter Tuesday in last place in the AL West with a 42-59 record. Outside of Shin-Soo Choo putting together a great season, not much has gone right for the Rangers, so it’s understandable that some of the veterans in the clubhouse might be frustrated.

