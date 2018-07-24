Report: Orioles, Yankees agree on Zach Britton trade

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Update #2 (9:07 PM ET): Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Orioles will receive Tate, Josh Rogers, and Cody Carroll from the Yankees.

Rogers, 24, was selected by the Yankees in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. The lefty has spent his 2018 campaign with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, putting up a 3.95 ERA with an 83/29 K/BB ratio in 109 1/3 innings. He is not listed in the Yankees’ Top 30 prospect list by MLB Pipeline.

Carroll, 25, was selected by the Yankees in the 22nd round of the 2015 draft. The right-hander has pitched 41 2/3 innings of relief for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, compiling a 2.38 ERA with a 55/18 K/BB ratio. MLB Pipeline ranks him at No. 15 in the Yankees’ system.

*

Update (9:01 PM ET): Both sides have agreed to the deal, Fancred’s Jon Heyman reports.

SNY’s Andy Martino reports that the Orioles and Yankees are close to a deal involving closer Zach Britton. The two clubs are reviewing medicals for the players involved. Martino calls the deal “far down the road but not done.” Martino adds that prospect Dillon Tate is likely heading to the Orioles if the trade gets finalized.

Britton, 30, made his season debut on June 12 after recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered during an offseason workout. In 15 2/3 innings this season, he has four saves with a 3.45 ERA and a 13/10 K/BB ratio. Britton also missed two months last season with a strained left forearm.

Britton would bolster the Yankees’ bullpen, which already has the league’s lowest ERA at 2.75. He would slot in behind closer Aroldis Chapman, who uncharacteristically walked three batters without recording an out in his most recent appearance on Saturday.

Tate, 24, is the Yankees’ No. 9 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The right-hander was selected by the Rangers in the first round (fourth overall) in the 2015 draft. The Rangers sent him to the Yankees along with Erik Swanson and Nick Green in the Carlos Beltran trade.

We’ll have more details for you about the supposed Britton deal as they emerge.

