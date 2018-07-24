Kendall Graveman to undergo Tommy John surgery

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Athletics starter Kendall Graveman will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. The recovery period is between 12-14 months, which means he may not pitch in a regular season game until 2020.

Graveman, 27, started on Opening Day for the A’s but struggled over seven starts before being demoted to Triple-A Nashville in May. He was diagnosed with a strained right forearm in early June and hasn’t pitched since. The right-hander posted a 7.60 ERA in the majors this season and a 4.50 ERA in four starts with Nashville.

Graveman has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining. However, because one of them will be almost completely lost, the A’s could decide to non-tender Graveman this offseason.

