Giants won’t make Madison Bumgarner available via trade

By Bill BaerJul 24, 2018, 5:54 PM EDT
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Giants GM Bobby Evans said starter Madison Bumgarner won’t be made available in a trade. The Giants enter Tuesday’s action with a 51-50 record, good for fourth place in the NL West. While they’re only 5.5 games out of first place in the division and 4.5 games out of the second NL Wild Card slot, the number of teams they would have to compete with might have made a fire sale more reasonable.

Bumgarner, 28, has a $12 million club option remaining for the 2019 season and is owed the remainder of his $12 million salary for this season. The Giants don’t have to trade him if they intend on picking up his option next year.

Across nine starts this year, Bumgarner has a 3.19 ERA with 46 strikeouts and 23 walks. His 20.3 percent strikeout rate is at its lowest point since 2010 and his 10.1 percent walk rate would be a career high if the season ended today.

Evans said he wouldn’t rule out trading some bullpen arms (such as Will Smith and Tony Watson), but said, “It would be a challenge to give up pieces of the bullpen since that has been the Steady Eddie part of our club.”

Rangers demote Delino DeShields; at least one teammate isn’t happy about it

By Bill BaerJul 24, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
The Rangers demoted struggling outfielder Delino DeShields to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and recalled lefty reliever Brandon Mann. Despite playing solid defense, DeShields, 25, hasn’t done much with the bat, owning a .204/.300/.270 triple-slash line in 322 plate appearances this season.

Carlos Tocci, who has hit worse in a smaller sample size (.367 OPS in 44 PA), is starting in center field for the Rangers against the Athletics on Tuesday night.

DeShields’ demotion didn’t sit well with some of his teammates. An unnamed player said moves like that don’t breed a winning culture and instead breed complacency, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Weaver also reports that the same player, who was not DeShields, said he would welcome a trade.

The Rangers enter Tuesday in last place in the AL West with a 42-59 record. Outside of Shin-Soo Choo putting together a great season, not much has gone right for the Rangers, so it’s understandable that some of the veterans in the clubhouse might be frustrated.