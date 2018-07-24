Getty Images

Gary Sanchez placed on 10-day disabled list with groin injury

By Craig CalcaterraJul 24, 2018, 3:19 PM EDT
29 Comments

UPDATE: And there it is. The Yankees have placed Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list due to a groin injury. He had an MRI today to confirm it.

And thus concludes 17 hours of Gary Sanchez drama.

11:54 AM: We’ve been talking about Gary Sanchez’s ignominy from last night’s Yankees-Rays game all morning, but now a new wrinkle. It may be the case that, rather than a willful lack of hustle on Sanchez’s part, he may have aggravated his groin injury in the game. From Heyman:

 

He didn’t cite it last night, so it’s possible that this is agent-planted backfill this morning to take the heat off of Sanchez. We’ll know for sure later when the Yankees clubhouse opens and people with the club can be asked.

Until then: OK, maybe there was an understandable reason for his play last night. But also, my dude: if you’re hurt early in the game, maybe tell someone? If a baseball player is unable to run — especially when it’s close in late innings, with men-on-base when legging out something may be critical — he can’t help his team, so if this does turn out to be the case it doesn’t get him off the hook completely.

 

Rangers demote Delino DeShields; at least one teammate isn’t happy about it

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 24, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Rangers demoted struggling outfielder Delino DeShields to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and recalled lefty reliever Brandon Mann. Despite playing solid defense, DeShields, 25, hasn’t done much with the bat, owning a .204/.300/.270 triple-slash line in 322 plate appearances this season.

Carlos Tocci, who has hit worse in a smaller sample size (.367 OPS in 44 PA), is starting in center field for the Rangers against the Athletics on Tuesday night.

DeShields’ demotion didn’t sit well with some of his teammates. An unnamed player said moves like that don’t breed a winning culture and instead breed complacency, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Weaver also reports that the same player, who was not DeShields, said he would welcome a trade.

The Rangers enter Tuesday in last place in the AL West with a 42-59 record. Outside of Shin-Soo Choo putting together a great season, not much has gone right for the Rangers, so it’s understandable that some of the veterans in the clubhouse might be frustrated.