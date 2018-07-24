Getty Images

Cardinals option Daniel Poncedeleon to minors one day after his no-hit MLB debut

By Craig CalcaterraJul 24, 2018, 1:57 PM EDT
Baseball can be a tough business. That’s especially true when you’re a rookie with no options left. It’s especially true when you’re a pitcher in an age when teams shuttle fresh arms back and forth between the minors because they feel like the need nine relievers on staff at any given time. Unless you’re on a guaranteed deal with some tenure, you’re gonna be on the bus or plane back to Triple-A a time or six before you establish yourself.

That’s what Cardinals pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon learned a couple hours ago.

Poncedeleon, if you were unaware, made his big league debut last night. It came 14 months after he suffered a head injury on a comebacker that nearly killed him, fracturing his skull, causing bleeding on the brain and leading to emergency surgery. And some debut it was: he tossed seven no-hit innings against the Reds. He was at 116 pitches when he was pulled so it’s not like he had a legitimate shot at a full no-hitter, bit it was a fantastic MLB debut all the same.

This was obviously not the Cardinals hating on Poncedeleon — they just need the fresh arm and Poncedeleon was not gonna be available for a couple of days regardless — but it’s still kinda sad. After a start like he had last night you’d hope he’d get another night or two at the nice big league hotels with the big league meal money and all of that. Now it’s back to the bushes.

He’ll be back.

Gary Sanchez might’ve aggravated his groin injury last night

By Craig CalcaterraJul 24, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
We’ve been talking about Gary Sanchez‘s ignominy from last night’s Yankees-Rays game all morning, but now a new wrinkle. It may be the case that, rather than a willful lack of hustle on Sanchez’s part, he may have aggravated his groin injury in the game. From Heyman:

 

He didn’t cite it last night, so it’s possible that this is agent-planted backfill this morning to take the heat off of Sanchez. We’ll know for sure later when the Yankees clubhouse opens and people with the club can be asked.

Until then: OK, maybe there was an understandable reason for his play last night. But also, my dude: if you’re hurt early in the game, maybe tell someone? If a baseball player is unable to run — especially when it’s close in late innings, with men-on-base when legging out something may be critical — he can’t help his team, so if this does turn out to be the case it doesn’t get him off the hook completely.

 