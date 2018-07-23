Eastern AA All Star Baseball
Tim Tebow likely out for season with broken hamate bone

By Craig CalcaterraJul 23, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
Adam Schefter reports that Tim Tebow broke the hamate bone in his right hand while swinging a bat this weekend. He says he’s scheduled to have surgery tomorrow and that, in all likelihood, he’s out for the rest of the season.

It’s a tough break for Tebow who, while not exactly dominating, has played respectably and has worked hard in his second full season as a minor leaguer. Tebow, 30, was promoted to Double-A Binghamton at the start of the 2018 season and has hit .273/.336/.399 with six home runs, a stolen base and a .734 OPS through 298 plate appearances. He even made the Double-A All-Star team. While his baseball career was derided by many — included this author — as something between a lark and a publicity stunt, Tebow has kept his head down, put in the work and has rode the busses like any other minor leaguer, and it’s worth a tip of the cap to him for that.

Some had speculated that the Mets, going nowhere and perhaps looking for a late-season promotional opportunity, would call Tebow up for a brief cup of coffee this September. If that was ever in the offing it’s likely not the case any longer. The next question for Tebow is whether he’ll return to baseball in 2019 and continue the second act of his athletic life.

Fernando Tatis, Jr. to undergo season-ending surgery for avulsion fracture in left thumb

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
Padres shortstop prospect Fernando Tatis, Jr. suffered an avulsion fracture in his left thumb and will undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The timetable for his recovery is six to eight weeks, so he will be able to prepare for winter league baseball, Lin notes. Tatis suffered the injury sliding head-first into second base on a stolen base attempt last Thursday.

Tatis, 19, is the Padres’ No. 1 prospect and No. 3 in baseball overall, according to MLB Pipeline. With Double-A San Antonio this season, Tatis hit .286/.355/.507 with 16 home runs, 43 RBI, 77 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 394 plate appearances.

Tatis, you may suspect, is the son of the former major leaguer of the same name who played with the Rangers, Cardinals, Expos, Orioles, and Mets between 1997-2010.