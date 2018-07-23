Report: Rangers, Nationals have discussed Cole Hamels trade

MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports that the Rangers and Nationals have had preliminary discussions about a trade involving starter Cole Hamels. Morosi notes that Hamels’ salary — the prorated remainder of his $22.5 million owed for this season plus a $20 million club option with a $9 million buyout next year — could be an impediment, as the Rangers would be expected to assume some or all of that remaining salary. Hamels also has a limited no-trade clause, but the Nationals are one of the 10 teams to which Hamels cannot block a trade.
Hamels, 34, has a 4.36 ERA with 109 strikeouts and 40 walks in 109 1/3 innings this season. He has pitched much better on the road (2.93) than at home (5.83 ERA) at the hitter-friendly Globe Life Park in Arlington. A change of scenery could do his numbers some good.
The Nationals entered play Monday with a 49-49 record, sitting in third place in the NL East behind the Phillies and Braves. The starting rotation hasn’t been as good as expected, with Tanner Roark leading the league with 12 losses. Stephen Strasburg hasn’t pitched like the ace the Nationals thought they inked to an extension in May 2016. Adding Hamels would likely push Roark to the bullpen.
This joke has probably already been made ad nauseam, so you have my apologies ahead of time. If the Nats were to acquire Hamels, he could be called “Nats King Cole.”
Update (9:30 PM ET): Jordan Hicks relieved Poncedeleon to start the bottom of the eighth inning. He got Adam Duvall to pop up, but Phillip Ervin then ripped a line drive single up the middle to break up the no-hit bid.
*
Cardinals starter Daniel Poncedeleon made his major league debut on Monday night against the Reds in Cincinnati. He’s pitched quite well, holding the Reds hitless through seven innings. The right-hander has walked three and struck out three on 116 pitches. The high pitch count makes it highly unlikely Poncedeleon will be allowed to finish his no-hit bid.
The Cards’ offense gave Poncedeleon a run of support in the top of the sixth thanks to an RBI single by Yadier Molina. Reds starter Luis Castillo has otherwise pitched quite well himself.
At Triple-A Memphis, Poncedeleon posted a 2.15 ERA with 103 strikeouts and 48 walks in 92 innings. He was selected by the Cardinals in the ninth round of the 2014 draft. MLB Pipeline rated him as the No. 30 prospect in the Cardinals’ system.
A Cardinals pitcher hasn’t thrown a no-hitter since Bud Smith held the Padres hitless on September 3, 2001. The Reds were last no-hit on April 21, 2016 by Jake Arrieta, then with the Cubs. This season has seen three no-nos from James Paxton and Sean Manaea, as well as a combined no-hitter by four Dodger pitchers — Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia, and Adam Liberatore.
We’ll keep you updated as Poncedeleon and likely the bullpen attempt to navigate the final two innings. I usually use the phrase “navigate the final X innings” when I write these no-hit bid updates, but this time it certainly feels right. Juan Ponce de León was an explorer for Spain who lived between 1474-1521.