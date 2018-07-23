Rays place Blake Snell on DL for shoulder fatigue

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Rays announced that they have placed starter Blake Snell on the disabled list due to shoulder fatigue.

The move was retroactive to Friday, though he has not pitched since the All-Star Game and has not pitched in a regular season game since July 12, when he gave up three runs on five hits in three innings, his shortest outing of the year. Snell underwent an MRI this morning, which showed no structural damage, so he’s only expected to miss one start.

Snell is 12-5 on the season with a 2.27 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 134/47 in 119 innings.

